Ghanaian actress, Nikki Samonas is currently promoting her latest Hollywood movie, Single Not Searching which stars LisaRaye McCoy

The 37-year-old movie icon, Nikki Samonas has had many fashion transformations over the years

Nikki Samonas seems to thrive under pressure as she shares stunning looks on social media amid her business schedules

Ghanaian actress, Nikki Samonas is among the selected few stars who have acted in Hollywood movies. She was recently in the United States to premiere her latest movie Single Not Searching with LisaRaye McCoy and other African movie stars such as Chioma Akpotha.

Most of the movies, she has starred in as a lead or supporting actress are been streamed on many apps including Akwabaa Magic.

Nikki Samonas has also created a niche for herself as one of the top celebrities with the experience and confidence to host some of the biggest events in Ghana.

Ghanaian actress, Nikki Samonas pulls off the female suit trends in an effortlessly chic look. Source@Instagram

Source: Instagram

The talented and versatile actress, Nikki Samonas has become a muse for many fashion houses and brand influencers for some locally manufactured textile companies.

Undoubtedly, she is one of the style influencers in Ghana working with a top male stylist, Kevin Vincent to bring out elegant styles for women in the business field looking for class and style.

YEN.com.gh has culled unique styles from Nikki Samonas's page as style inspiration for corporate women.

1. African print dress

Can you ever guess that this beautiful dress was made in Ghana using African print? Nikki Samonas leaves us stunned with this long sleeve top paired with maxi trousers. She styled her looks with a detachable corset flaunting her cleavage with the button slightly opened.

2. Corporate Look

Nikki Samonas loves to wear high heels and we can't get over her beautiful collections. She looked gorgeous in a striped top with blue trousers and a yellow jacket as she smiled at the camera.

3. Ladies' suit

As an A-lister celebrity with style, Nikki Samonas doesn't need to make headlines. She opted for an all-pink long blazer and short skirt with an African print inner top. She wore one of her numerous well-styled wigs for a quick picture while on set.

4. Birthday Outfit

The KNUST alumni celebrated her thirty-seventh birthday outside the shores of Ghana in a beautiful billow-sleeve top and matching trousers. She wore a pink inner top, and short curly hair to join her colleague for the premiere of Single not searching movie in the states.

5. Corset-inspired look

Celebrated actress, Nikki Samonas teams with her fashion glam to brighten our day with this breathtaking look. Nikki is a lover of tailored ladies' pants and we are totally in sync with all her colors.

