Ghanaian actress and mother of a beautiful girl, Fella Makafui has left her mark as a young fashion icon

The 27-year-old who recently celebrated her birthday is always serving us refreshing cool street-style inspiration

Fella Makafui has become a role model for budding actresses and a style influencer for fashion enthusiasts

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui rose to fame after starring in the popular television series, YOLO. The award-winning actress Fella Makafui has become a role model for the youth through her mentorship programs and charitable events.

Fella Makafui, now called Mrs. Frimpong, is married to Ghanaian musician, Medikal. The wedding surprised many social media users, but many rejoiced over the beautiful ceremony. However, it was alleged that the bride collapsed at the wedding due to fatigue from her pregnancy.

The mother-of-one, Fella Makafui, and her lookalike daughter, Island, are constantly serving us stunning duo goals.

Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui is one of the celebrated style influencers with bold fashion choices. Source@Instagram

Beauty Entrepreneur Fella Makafui is among the celebrity mothers who have maintained her fashion sense before and after her pregnancy. She is a brand ambassador for many brands but finds time to slay in beautiful photos as shared in this article.

1. Sleeveless top and see-through leggings

Most celebrities go all out for their birthday photoshoot but Fella Makafui celebrated her twenty-seventh birthday with this simple yet classy look. She wore a brown sleeveless bodysuit paired with black see-through leggings.

2. Music video costume

We are not surprised to see Fella Makafui in this dope outfit. As a wife of a top musician, she has vibes and knows how to sing, rap, and even act in music videos. The midriff top, silky pants and platforms matches completely.

3. Leather jacket and designer pants

Leather jacket and red boots, that is the look of a superstar. Fella Makafui flaunts her flat and enviable tummy in this daring look silencing all fashion critics in the industry.

4. Skintight dress

YOLO television star, Fella Makafui flaunts her curves in this green trendy outfit. Photo model, Shugatiti and TikTok star, Hajia Bintu are noted for wearing such revealing and stylish outfits.

5. Denim dress

Beauty entrepreneur, Fella Makafui takes us back in time with this denim shirt dress flaunting her famous curves. She styled her looks with an orange cute bag and pumps while posing in her mansion.

