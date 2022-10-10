Tung-Teiya Dahamani is the winner of the 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant which came off on Sunday, October 9, 2022

Teiya represented the Northern Region of Ghana making her the third contestant from the region to take home the crown

Prior to competing in Ghana's Most Beautiful, Teiya was crowned the Queen of the North in 2019

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Tung-Teiya Dahamani has been adjudged winner of the 2022 edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful Beauty pageant. Teiya represented the Northern part of Ghana in this regional competition among young and intelligent women.

The newest queen, Teiya, is the third representative from the North to emerge as the overall winner since the pageant was introduced in 2007. Teiya's predecessors, Nasara competed in 2009, and Zeinab also competed in 2017, respectively.

Teiya won against Aikoadade from the Oti Region who was the first runner-up, Asiedua from Central Region and the second runner-up, Amoani from the Eastern Region and third runner-up place, and Xornam from Volta Region, the fourth runner-up.

Teiya is the winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful 2022. The beauty queen looks ethereal in these African print styles. Source@Instagram

Source: Instagram

The Queen of the North, Teiya took home a cash prize of twenty thousand Ghana cedis, a car, and the crown which comes with privileges and responsibilities.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

YEN.com.gh shares five stunning photos of the new queen, Tung-Teiya Dahamani, proving she is a true style influencer with a unique fashion sense.

1. Red-carpet look

Beauty queen, Teiya is redefining red carpet style with this gorgeous corseted African print dress. The dress was designed with many colors and accessories to achieve a unique look.

2. Corporate Look

The Queen of the north Teiya is the only celebrity who can make kente look so elegant and casual. She used kente to sew a skirt for this signature look. Teiya paired her kente skirt with long sleeve orange top designed with kente.

3. Wedding Guest Look

Teiya was born to be queen, as other female celebrities congratulated her in advance even before the finale. The newest queen looked elegant in a yellow corseted dress as she smiled beautifully for at the camera.

4. Casual Look

Most women will surely adopt this style for work on Fridays. Teiya dazzles in a beautiful African print dress paired with black jeans for this shoot.

5. Bridal Inspiration

Teiya looks ethereal in a custom-made northern fabric designed with lace for the traditional look. She represented the country, especially her region, with this beautiful ensemble.

Nikki Samonas inspires corporate women with her boss-lady wardrobe choices

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh wrote earlier that, Ghanaian actress and style icon, Nikki Samonas is redefining corporate styles with her recent wardrobe-essentials.

In the midst of promoting her most recent Hollywood film, Single Not Searching, starring Lisa Raye McCoy, Ghanaian actress Nikki Samonas has undergone numerous wardrobe changes throughout the years.

In spite of her busy work schedule, Nikki Samonas appears to thrive under pressure as she posts gorgeous pictures on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh