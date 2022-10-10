Northern Regional Representative for the 2022 edition, Teiya emerged winner on October 9, 2022

Teiya won several beauty pageants before contesting in the prestigious Ghana's Most Beautiful pageantry

Ghana's Most Beautiful is a television beauty pageant program that informs viewers about the diverse cultural values and legacy found in Ghana's regions

Tung-Teiya Dahamani from the Northern Region of Ghana has won the prestigious title of Ghana's Most Beautiful for the 2022 edition of the contest.

Teiya won against Aikoadade, Aseiduaa, Amoani, and Xornam in the fierce competition on October 9, 2022. Teiya takes the car, crown, and cash after giving compelling and argumentative responses to all the judges' questions for the night.

Teiya has always been the center of attention. In 2021, she was crowned Queen of the North. Also competing in Miss Ghana 2020, the beauty queen came in second place.

GMB 2021, Sarfoa hands over the crown to the new queen, Teiya from the Northern Region. Source@Instagram

Additionally, in 2019, she represented Ghana at the Miss Intercontinental pageant. Teiya has thus far taken home the prizes for Best Model and Most Eminent in the 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful Pageant.

First runner-up - Aikoadade

Doctor of Veterinary, Glory Aiko Adade comes in second place with a close margin of eight percent. Aikoadade represented the Oti Region and she won four awards out of nine nominations throughout the competition.

Second runner-up - Asiedua

Pride of the central region, Asiedua seeks to provide quality education to children in her region through her foundation young and ready. She placed third with a sixteen percent out of the final results making her the second runner up in this year's competition.

Third runner-up - Amoani

Outspoken young journalist, Amoani from Aburi in the Eastern Region was the third runner-up with a little over sixteen percent.

She holds a Diploma in Business Management from the University of Professional Studies, Accra(UPSA) and a Bachelor of Law from the same institution.

Amoani served as Chairperson of several committees, including the Sponsorship Committee of the UPSA Law Students Union.

The fourth runner-up - Xornam

Volta Regional representative, Xornam was the fourth runner-up with total votes and judges votes totaling ten percent. She received a cash price of three thousand Ghana cedis.

