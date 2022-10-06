Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye rocked a lovely pair of shorts and a top in new photos, which she shared on her official Instagram page

The East Legon Landlady, as she is affectionately called, also flaunted a mini Chanel bag which costs about GH₵ 37k per a credible designer bag store

Many of her fervent fans have thronged into the comment section of the post to express their admiration for the admirable actress

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Celebrated Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye has left many stunned by her ever-gorgeous self as she rocked a two-piece outfit with elegance and class in new photos.

Tracey Boakye. Photo Source: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

In the photos she shared on her officially verified Instagram page, she wore a summer-themed outfit and rocked it with a pair of white sandals.

She slayed in a pair of lovely shorts and a shirt that was long enough to touch her waistline. The fabric had a splash of pink and green leaves and cheetah prints used to create a beautiful pattern.

She had on a gorgeous frontal lace wig that had a soft curly touch to it, with her edges perfectly laid

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Per sources, The East Legon landlady is known to wear original and expensive clothes and accessories and she does well to flaunt them.

On the market, according to credible designer store Collector Square, the bag is a Chanel Vanity handbag in white leather and gilt metal. It costs a whopping $3,540, which is approximately GH₵ 36,993.00.

Many gush over Tracey Boakye as she looks stunning in photos

kobbyscott_:

Yes

belove01_:

Lovely mama

nyeriniccurr:

Mama❤️❤️❤️❤️

ali_daterush:

Yaaaaaayyyyyyy!!!!

system_ventures:

I’m gonna buy these two pieces when yours get missing

_1realoptimistic_:

Woooow

Shatta Wale Lashes Out At Bull Dog And Critics Who Claim Black Sherif's Album Is Better Than Theirs

Self-acclaimed dancehall king Shatta Wale has lashed out at Bull Dog and other critics who have expressed negative criticisms towards his yet-to-be-released album.

This comes after Bull Dog said that Black Sherif's newly released album will outperform that of Shatta Wale's Gift of God (G.O.G), which would be released on October 17, 2022.

Responding to Bull Dog's statements, Shatta Wale noted that he is more than pleased to hear that Black Sherif's album will outperform his.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh