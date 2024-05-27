Crystal Palace player Jordan Ayew is the latest member of the Ayew family to rock a bald hairstyle

The Black Stars player looked dapper in a designer top and matching trousers to complete his look

Some social media users have commented on Jordan Ayew's new hairstyle trending on Instagram

Ghanaian international footballer Jordan Pierre Ayew, a winger for Premier League club Crystal Palace and the senior national team, is trending with his new look.

In a new video, the Black Stars player looked dapper in a black round-neck tee, showing off his stunning bald haircut.

Former Ghanaian player Abedi Pele and his son rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @jordanayew.

Jordan Ayew impressed his fans with his well-groomed beard and eyebrows while rocking stud earrings.

Ghanaian sports journalist Fiifi Tackie shared the video on Instagram with this caption:

Jordan Ayew has followed in the footsteps of his legendary father, Abedi Pele, and joined the esteemed ranks of Ghanaian footballers who sport the iconic 'Santo' haircut style.

He's in good company, alongside his brother Andre Ayew, Stephen Appiah, and other notable players who have embraced this distinctive look.

The 'Santo' style has become a badge of honour, symbolizing their shared heritage and pride as Ghanaian footballers."

Watch the video below;

Jordan Ayew rocks a kente outfit

The 32-year-old looked dashing in a white short-sleeve shirt and colourful kente ensemble. Jordan Ayew styled his look with black sunglasses and silver earrings.

Check out the photos below;

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has commented on Jordan Ayew's new look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

jojo_amos stated:

But Fiifi, this is not Santo....... He still has some hair on his head

joyceannoryeboah stated:

He’s looking good

r_pimpong stated:

Welcome to the family bro

manu_ayew20 stated:

Fresh boy

kingyawampofo stated:

That's right

quaye9891 stated:

It's look gud on u ❤

nii_i_am stated:

Mr Fii gives us some of yours.

nana1zyee stated:

The Great Santo cut. Abedi to Michael Jordan, etc

Juliusowusu stated:

Pretty sure he is getting an FUE this summer

richwale2020 stated:

❤️❤️

paakwansa_paakaveli stated:

SaKoRa Nation

