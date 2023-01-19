Ghanaian melanin bride and beauty entrepreneur Flora has left us awestruck with her rapping skills

The celebrity makeup artist looked magnificent in a knee-level corseted dress for her white wedding reception party

The happy bride and her stunning bridesmaid went viral with their corseted dresses and matching turbans for the traditional wedding

Ghanaian melanin bride and beauty entrepreneur Flora of Phab beauty has surprised with husband and wedding guests with her unmatched rap skills.

The beautiful bride wore a sleeveless glittering dress for her white wedding reception party over the weekend.

The knee-level lace dress was designed with frills by a budding bridal wear fashion designer in Ghana.

Ghanaian couple Nana Banyin and Flora look elegant in their wedding outfits. Sources: @live_with_kwaku @curlyphotography

Source: Instagram

The gorgeous bride, Flora wore classy scandals that matched perfectly with her look. She wore smooth makeup and a long bone straight hairstyle for the star-studded event.

Some social media users have commented on Flora's viral video

completeeventznflowers

Floooooooooooooo @phab_hairnmakeup

akosua_a_diamono

Okay so on behalf of the awwwnnn association we say awwwwnnnnnnnnnnn❤️❤️❤️

giftyotubea

I love her vibe and simplicity.

verified_barb

This is me on my wedding day one day ❤️

a.n.a_makeover

allllaaaa!!!

gemstonesprettyofficials

Smiles

ablordevi_dzonu

Smiles ❤️

joel.ine

Okayyyyy Flora! Congrats @phab_hairnmakeup

_snr_constance

Syte girls no aaa ankasa we dey beeeee!!!!Congrats darling @phab_hairnmakeup

eddy_acquah

Too much fire! What a bride @phab_hairnmakeup

The couple, Nana Banyin and Flora's pre-wedding photoshoot

The adorable couple looked stunning together in their stylish outfits for the photoshoot. The celebrity makeup artist and the bride wore an elegant dress with puff sleeves, mild makeup, and a long straight hairstyle.

The groom wore a well-pressed designer shirt paired with black trousers for the photoshoot.

Ghanaian Melanin Bride And Bridesmaids Make Peeps Fall In Love With Their Picture-Perfect Corseted Dresses

Previously, YEN.com.gh the most recent bride in the beauty business to enter the aisle in a grandiose ceremony is Flora, a professional makeup artist from Ghana.

The Phab Beauty CEO wore three gorgeous gowns to her fashionable traditional wedding and reception.

The ebony bride's friends and bridesmaids astounded us with their gorgeous corseted outfits and turban designs.

