Ghanaian dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah popularly called Shatta Wale's fashion sense consists largely of a designer collection

The 38-year-old award-winning musician Shatta Wale is always willing to take fashion risks, especially when he is performing on stage

Shatta Wale always stands out among other male musicians with his color combinations, the most striking being the center of attention

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Self-acclaimed Dancehall King Shatta Wale, real name Charles Nii Armah has shared a video of himself expensive designer brands to mark his birthday.

Love him or hate him, Shatta Wale is a one-of-kind musician whose fashion sense is unique, just like his personality.

Shatta Wale also acts outside the box even when it comes to fashion. He goes the extra mile to stand out with his fashionable wardrobe and styling.

Over the years, the taking-over hitmaker Shatta Wale has set the trends for upcoming musicians to follow, from his stagecraft to music video concepts and though proving his fashion sense.

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale looks dappers in these photos. @samuelannan_ @ osimpamfm95.5 Source@Instagram

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

On the celebration of his birthday, YEN.com.gh shares five photos of Shatta Wale inspiring the Shatta Movement fans with his fashion sense.

1. Shatta Wale rocks Puma collection

Ayoo hitmaker Shatta Wale looks dapper in a matching puma collection. As expected, Shatta Wale styled his looks with a green scarf and black sunglasses.

2. Shatta Wale rocks purple top

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale looked dapper in this purple short sleeve shirt with matching trousers. The king of jewellery flaunted his designer watch and stud earrings.

3. Shatta Wale in a trendy denim collection

King of dancehall, Shatta Wale is obviously the king of Ghana fashion as he gives us major style inspiration in this matching denim ensemble.

4. Shatta Wale steps up his turtleneck game

Hajia Bintu hitmaker Shatta Wale attended an interview wearing a white turtleneck knitted top paired with ripped jeans. He wore a black leather jacket and his heavy jewellery.

5. Shatta Wale in a tailored suit

Charles Nii Armah surprised his fans and the fashion world as he stepped out in a tailored suit and matching hat.

Nadia Buari spends GHC 70k on Christian Dior's bag

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari, a Ghanaian actress, who has a lovely assortment of high-end designer bags in her closet.

The multi-award-winning actress Nadia Buari and her coworker Jackie Appiah are on top of things, using some of their savings to purchase designer handbags.

The go-to celebrity for cutting-edge fashion ideas and time-honored designer handbags is 39-year-old Nadia Buari.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh