Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has a beautiful collection of quality and expensive designer bags in her wardrobe

The multiple award-winning movie star Nadia Buari and her colleague Jackie Appiah are on top of the game, spending a portion of their savings on luxury bags

Nadia Buari, 39, has become the go-to celebrity if you want trendy style inspiration and designer bags that can stand the test of time

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari is one of the celebrities with an unstoppable handbag game.

For most female celebrities like Jackie Appiah and Hajia 4reall, their impeccable fashion styles seem to grow with each passing day.

Unlike her fellow colleagues, Nadia Buari has a steady handbag game as she tries to separate her private life from public life.

The majority of women believe that bags are a girl's best friend. They can effortlessly contain all of her needs and beautify the most basic clothing. But it's challenging to choose one bag that contains everything given the frequent releases.

However, there are only so many women, especially our female celebrities, who can afford to spend several thousand dollars on a well-rounded Hermès Birkin or Chanel collection, and bags are only investment pieces.

A-lister and mother of beautiful girls, Nadia Buari, has acquired some of the most trustworthy designer bags to style her looks.

YEN.com.gh shares five photos of Nadia Buari wearing designer bags on Instagram.

1. Nadia Buari styles her look with a Burberry cross handbag

The gorgeous actress stunned in an orange two-piece outfit styled with a Burberry cross handbag. The bag is valued at twelve thousand Ghana cedis, according to farfetch.com.

2. Nadia Buari rocks designer clothing for a casual date

The 39-year-old rocks her natural hair for this look. She is giving us street-style vibes in this Burberry matching set paired with an over three thousand dollar bag, according to farfetch.com.

3. Nadia Buari looks gorgeous in a maxi dress

Multiple award-winning actress Nadia Buari never steps out with her sunglasses. She styled her maxi dress with a Givenchy Antigona bag valued between thousand and thousand five hundred dollars, according to Pinterest.

4. Nadia Buari is serving us with wedding guest-style inspiration

Screen goddess Nadia Buari looks magnificent in this white dress style by fashion icon Zynnell Zuh. Nadia Buari left us awestruck with her Christian Dior floral handbag, which cost five thousand dollars.

5. Nadia Buari takes a picture without makeup

A-lister movie star Nadia Buari poses in a black jumpsuit holding a Louis Vuitton bag. As usual, she styled her looks with gold jewellery while showing off her natural hair for the shoot.

