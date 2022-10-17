Ghanaian dancehall star, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, popularly known as Shatta Wale, is a year older

The multiple award-winning artist celebrated his 38th birthday in grand style, displaying his riches to fans

Shatta Wale also dropped Cash Out, a song from his upcoming Gift of God album, to mark his new year

One of the richest Ghanaian artists, Shatta Wale, does not miss the opportunity to show off his wealth. Even on his birthday, the dancehall superstar came through with a reminder of his financial status.

On the occasion of his 38th birthday, Shatta Wale dropped a new single titled Cash Out from his upcoming Gift of God Album.

Shatta Wale shows off his wealth

Source: Twitter

He also posted a video on his social media account showing off bundles of cash in various currencies, including Cedis and American Dollars. The money displayed in Shatta Wale's video was in different places, from his table, lockers and travelling bag.

The cash was also scattered across Shatta Wale's bed, car and house floor. Scenes of the video captured a focused Shatta Wale holding, counting and posing with his money.

Shatta Wale further highlighted his flashy jewellery collection made of customized Shatta Wale necklaces, bling, diamond watches, and rings. Additionally, flaunting his wealth, Shatta Wale shared clips of himself in venues with sleek, modern and stylish interior designs.

Netizens React To Shatta Wale's Cash And Diamond Collection Video

Shatta Wale's comments section was flooded with birthday wishes.

ghdopenation

Happy EarthDay 1DON

hairullahisofo

Shatta movement tings

_thenanaandoh

God bless your hustle king ❤️

iamwendy_model

Happy birthday @shattawalenima God bless your new age

Shatta Wale Reveals He Owns 7 Houses, Charges $100k For Shows In Ghana

In other Shatta Wale-related news, the dancehall superstar has opened up about his wealth and listed some of his assets. During an interview on TV3's Showbiz 360 with Giovanni Caleb, Shatta Wale claimed he currently owned seven homes.

Shatta Wale revealed he bought his houses with the money he made from his music career. According to him, his understanding of the music industry and business has greatly enriched him.

