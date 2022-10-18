Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther launched her twentieth music anniversary on October 17, 2022, in breathtaking gowns

Piesie Esther became a household name after releasing her first single and video with an elegant fashion sense

The award-winning gospel musician Piesie Esther has successfully recorded five studio albums so far

Ghanaian musician Piesie Esther celebrated her twentieth anniversary as a gospel musician with a mega executive launch.

The Way3 me yie hitmaker was the most beautiful woman of the night as she donned two beautiful gowns for the event. The singer gave updates about her glitz and glamour for the night in an Instagram video where a makeup artist, hair stylist, and masseuse were dressing her up ahead of the program.

Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther dazzles in a blue gown by male designer Prince Baffoe. @piesieesther Source@Instagram

Source: Instagram

She changed into a beautiful glittering gown showing off her makeup and shoulder-level curly hairstyle as she graced the red carpet for a photoshoot session with invited guests and fellow musicians.

Piesie Esther smiled gorgeously for the camera. Many followers, including media personality Serwaa Amihere, commented on the post admiring her beauty and glam.

serwaaamihere

You look so beautiful

akorfaaku

The glow is different when God is involved

iamprettyrosena

Mama you’re looking gracefully beautiful

linafabrics

I love your ministry Maame and pray that it flourishes more in Jesus name. But one thing that have admired recently is the love your friend has for you May God bless her abundantly

vivos_christ_only

That's a really beautiful dress..Minister Piesie Esther, you look so lovely..when God lifts you up- He does it really well.

Minister Piesie Esther changed into a beautiful blue glittering gown with side ruffles. The magnificent dress was designed by Prince Baffoe, popularly called Amoasi official.

The stunning dress is one of the most elegant corset gowns that can stand the test of time. It also has a long floor-sweeping train. 2022 brides can recreate this style for their big day.

Ghanaian celebrities and followers of her ministry who couldn't hide their joy as their favorite musician achieves such a milestone have commented on her post.

gloriaosarfo

AMEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEN Congratulations superwoman, you deserve every good thing and more ❤

ruby.agyemang

Piesie your humility, calmness, love, care, and your infectious smile. Continued to be your genuine self and the almighty God will elevate you more than you see now

nikky_jay8

When i remember where I was …..and how far God has brought me to …your song is everything to me He has really done a lot for me

mavisasanteofficial

My Superstar looking glorious

ansahheartwell_1920

This song will make you cry the cries of your life... beautiful song by all standards

millinarda

Eiii this song will turn u into a millionaire p333

feliciamensah672

Woman with classy obiaaa boa very beautiful dress

Pieisie Esther said in an interview with Doreen Avio for the Daybreak Hitz morning show on Hitz FM that her twenty years in the music industry had been a really rough and difficult road.

There is nothing marketable Piesie Esther has not sold in her life prior to the music industry swooping in and catapulting her to fame, according to her account of her life before she became a musician.

My 20-year path in music has been challenging. Even if it was a family, the one from which I came loved God. She stated on the broadcast that it was back then.

The acclaimed gospel singer also disclosed that, during the course of her 20-year musical career, she has managed to release five albums to her credit.

