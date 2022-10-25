Ghanaian gospel musician, Empress Gifty is a year older today, October 25, 2022, and many celebrities have sent sweet birthday messages to her

Empress Gifty has chalked many successes in the Ghanaian entertainment industry such as being the first gospel musician to hit one million followers on Instagram

The fashionista is always a social media influencer who promotes different brands on her social media every Friday

Ghanaian gospel musician, Empress Gifty has shared some gorgeous photos to celebrate her birthday.

The fashionista looked absolutely gorgeous in a white dress similar to what Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, wore for her black-themed birthday photoshoot.

The white lace dress was lined with white fabric to cover her bust to the knee level while flaunting her flawless skin. Empress Gifty gave us major hairstyle tips with this frontal hairstyle paired with pearl stud earrings.

Ghanaian gospel musician, Empress Gifty looks classy in these pants styles. @empress_gifty

Source: Instagram

Empress Gifty is married to Ghanaian politician, Hopeson Adorye and she used the opportunity the remind us of her marital status.

In the second slide, she looked regal like the queen she is in an exquisite lace dress. The style influencer wore gold traditional jewels to match her stunning look.

Many Ghanaians and celebrities have sent well wishes to the talented musician on this special occasion.

Recently, Empress Gifty was given the new title of Chief Ugonma by the Igbo community in Ghana. She attended the ceremony in a beautiful Igbo outfit that trended on social media for days.

Empress Gifty trends with her fashion choices at events

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Empress Gifty, a Grammy-winning gospel performer who has frequently faced harsh criticism for her wardrobe decisions.

The accomplished musician has a sense of style, and it appears that nothing will stop her from bravely leaving the house in whatever attire makes her feel at ease and assured.

Do you have no idea how to wear pants like a celebrity? Your fashion role model should be Empress Gifty.

