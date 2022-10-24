Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Lydia Forson, is thirty-eight years old today, October 24, 2022

The award-winning screen diva has shared a video of herself in a gorgeous black outfit to celebrate her birthday on Instagram

Due to her outstanding acting skills, Lydia Forson has earned a nomination at the 2022 Africa Movie Academy Awards

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, shared a gorgeous video of herself to celebrate her birthday. The A-lister teamed up with young fashion designer, Steve French, to create an exquisite black floor-sweeping dress for the shoot.

Steve French was part of the 2019 Gucci Design Fellowship program due to his aptitude almost he did not make it to the top ten.

In the video shared on Lydia Forson's Instagram page, she was seen in a see-through black lace dress that showed her cleavage.

The dress was lined with a black thick fabric to cover from her bust to knee level as seen in the video.

Lydia Forson captioned the video saying:

38 Years.

So much to say, not enough words; I’m just grateful.

Seated on the black backdrop banner, the beauty entrepreneur's long silky hair was styled by one of the best hair stylists, Christèle Codo of Èle Hair Artistry. She has a long list of celebrity clientele, including Deborah Vanessa, also known as the African Mermaid, and other beauty queens, for their photoshoots.

The 38-year-old diva, who according to her makeup artiste, Chelsea Ogbonna, has never trimmed her eyebrows, looked flawless as always. Lydia wore a unique earring with pearls to match her looks.

To complete her breathtaking celebratory look, Lydia wore gold jewelry to match her neatly done pedicure.

Many Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities have commented on Lydia Forson's birthday video;

caroline4real

Happy birthday, chick❤️❤️❤️

vicamichaels

Happy birthday Lydia. You are beautiful inside and out ❤️

fameye_music

Blessings

therebeccadonkor

Happy beautiful birthday Queen

_engraxiia_

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Happy birthday

thedorathybachor

Happy birthday my fellow Scorpio queen ❤️ love ya

sisterdeborah

Happy Birthday!!! More wins! More money! More fun! More life!

yvonneokoro

gorge..Happy birthday mama Lee

tontolet

Happy birthday beautiful

abimbolacraig

A queen and then some! Happy birthday beautiful

kafuidanku

Happy Birthday Gorgeous . More Blessings

vickyzugah

Happy blessed birthday sweetie pie ❤️

queeneshun1

❤️

haroldamenyah

Happy birthday

realsusanpeters

Happy birthday dear

