Ghanaian musician Piesie Esther celebrated her twentieth anniversary of gospel ministration over the weekend in exquisite gowns

The award-winning musician and other top musicians, namely Obaapa Christy and Ernest Opoku performed songs from their albums

It was a night of glitz and glam as attendees and celebrities looked gorgeous and dapper in decent outfits for the event

Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther thrilled patrons over the weekend with her melodious voice while slaying in beautiful gowns.

The award-winning artiste celebrated twenty years of gospel ministration in an exclusive launch and concert at the Accra International Conference Centre.

A bevy of Ghanaian musicians, dignitaries, celebrities, and gospel music lovers was in attendance to support, worship, and sing songs of praise.

Piesie Esther, who is currently promoting her hit song, Waye Me Yie, has five studio albums to her credit.

The award-winning singer looked stunning in a pink beaded gown with ruffles for the first part of the performances. The floor-sweeping gown was designed with different embellishments to make her sparkle on stage.

The corseted gown was also flexible for her dance and display lots of emotions on stage during her performances.

Piesie Esther looked angelic in another corseted gown by Amoasi Official. The gown was designed with colorful rhinestones similar to Diana Asamoah's gown to the United Showbiz review program.

Here is what some award-winning female musicians wore to the program.

Celestine Donor looked regal in a blue dress paired with a shimmering lace jacket. She wore mild makeup, jewellery, and a simple frontal hairstyle.

Obaapa Christy graced the occasion in a glamorous outfit designed with traditional kente fabric. She looked stunning in the bouncy lace floor-sweeping dress which matched her natural locks and heavy makeup.

Legendary musicians, the Tagoe sisters performed some of their top songs in African print dresses. The stylish twins have been on top of their fashion game since their youthful days.

Despite's daughter-in-law slays in beautiful dresses

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian fashion designer Tracy Osei who sews for some of the wealthy families in Ghana.

The talented fashion designer is the daughter-in-law of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and the wife of Kennedy Osei.

The handsome men of the Despite family are models for the expensive fashion brand launched by the mother-of-twins.

