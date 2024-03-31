Erkuah Official: Ghanaian TikToker Looks Captivating As Rocks A Stylish Crop Top And Denim Jeans
- Ghanaian TikToker has showed off her flat tummy for the first time while slaying a stylish crop top and jeans
- The young influencer couldn't stop smiling during the filming of the impressive dance video
- Ghanaian male TikToker Wesley Kesse and other stars have commented on Erkuah Official's viral Instagram video
Ghanaian TikToker Janet Offei, popularly called Erkuah Official, has stepped up her fashion sense as she delights her fans with impressive dance moves.
The University Of Ghana graduate flaunted her smooth skin as she slipped on a green spaghetti strap crop top that she paired with blue ripped jeans with side ruffles.
Erkuah Official wore a lustrous long fringe hairstyle that she left loose at her back while dancing to Rema's Don't Leave hit song.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Hajia Bintu looks angelic in a white bodycon dress showing off her cleavage and flat tummy for a dinner date
She looked gorgeous in flawless makeup and glossy lipstick for the lovely dance video.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian TikToker Erkuah Official stuns in a green dress
Ghanaian TikToker Erkuah Official stunned fans as she rocked a glittering green lace dress that exposed her cleavage for a photoshoot.
She smiled beautifully for the cameras while slaying in an elegant hairstyle and mild makeup with well-defined eyebrows.
Check out the photos below;
Ghanaian TikToker Wesley Kesse has commented on Erkuah Official's hilarious dance video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Destybon stated:
Money good oh. See Erkuah of yesterday oh
Wesleykessegh stated:
Eish
mr_garzy stated:
Since everyone is saying green, lemme say white then
Yourfavafrican stated:
Girl!!
callme_sweetbobo stated:
So u fine like this
Funmmygclassic stated:
Green of course❤️
Omarcollecktionz stated:
Someone has added some flesh
samwizzy_cfc stated:
this girl too fine no jokes
2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Teiya looks splendid as she outshines a bride with her lace dress
nanayaalovester stated:
The wig is giving ❤️
Akalizzcakeengineergh stated:
God, please bless our hustle ooo we beg
oyinkan_p stated:
You look stunning!!❤️❤️
heis_lala stated:
You look like @funkejenifaakindele
Erkuah Official Looks Gorgeous In A Shiny Tulle Dress While Flaunting Her Expensive Car
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Erkuah Official, who looked effortlessly stylish in her date night attire.
The stunning style blogger accessorized her long-sleeveless dress with pricey shoes and a high-end purse.
Social media users have commented on Erkuah Official's gorgeous makeup and haircut.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh