Ghanaian TikToker has showed off her flat tummy for the first time while slaying a stylish crop top and jeans

The young influencer couldn't stop smiling during the filming of the impressive dance video

Ghanaian male TikToker Wesley Kesse and other stars have commented on Erkuah Official's viral Instagram video

Ghanaian TikToker Janet Offei, popularly called Erkuah Official, has stepped up her fashion sense as she delights her fans with impressive dance moves.

The University Of Ghana graduate flaunted her smooth skin as she slipped on a green spaghetti strap crop top that she paired with blue ripped jeans with side ruffles.

Erkuah Official looks beautiful with or without makeup. Photo credit: @erkuahofficial.

Source: Instagram

Erkuah Official wore a lustrous long fringe hairstyle that she left loose at her back while dancing to Rema's Don't Leave hit song.

She looked gorgeous in flawless makeup and glossy lipstick for the lovely dance video.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian TikToker Erkuah Official stuns in a green dress

Ghanaian TikToker Erkuah Official stunned fans as she rocked a glittering green lace dress that exposed her cleavage for a photoshoot.

She smiled beautifully for the cameras while slaying in an elegant hairstyle and mild makeup with well-defined eyebrows.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian TikToker Wesley Kesse has commented on Erkuah Official's hilarious dance video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Destybon stated:

Money good oh. See Erkuah of yesterday oh

Wesleykessegh stated:

Eish

mr_garzy stated:

Since everyone is saying green, lemme say white then

Yourfavafrican stated:

Girl!!

callme_sweetbobo stated:

So u fine like this

Funmmygclassic stated:

Green of course❤️

Omarcollecktionz stated:

Someone has added some flesh

samwizzy_cfc stated:

this girl too fine no jokes

nanayaalovester stated:

The wig is giving ❤️

Akalizzcakeengineergh stated:

God, please bless our hustle ooo we beg

oyinkan_p stated:

You look stunning!!❤️❤️

heis_lala stated:

You look like @funkejenifaakindele

Erkuah Official Looks Gorgeous In A Shiny Tulle Dress While Flaunting Her Expensive Car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Erkuah Official, who looked effortlessly stylish in her date night attire.

The stunning style blogger accessorized her long-sleeveless dress with pricey shoes and a high-end purse.

Social media users have commented on Erkuah Official's gorgeous makeup and haircut.

Source: YEN.com.gh