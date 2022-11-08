Ghanaian fashion designer and wife of business executive Kennedy Osei is our style influencer for the day

Tracy Osei is among the few brides who designed their own wedding gowns which became the talk of the town

The talented designer is the daughter-in-law of business mogul Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, one of the richest men in Ghana

Ghanaian fashion designer Tracy became popular when photos of her expensive wedding to the son of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite surfaced online.

The expensive multi-day wedding is one of the best weddings to be held in Greater Accra, displaying wealth and power.

The beautiful young couple has since been under public scrutiny as they displayed their opulence on social media.

Tracy, who is a mother-of-twin daughter is the chief executive officer of the fashion house that deals in bespoke unisex clothing.

Tracy Osei looked regal in these beautiful dresses. Source@aprilsveriown

Source: Instagram

The stylish entrepreneur designs her own clothes and for the Despite family, especially her husband Kennedy.

YEN.com.gh shares five beautiful photos of Tracy Osei in stunning dresses she designed.

Mrs. Osei looked stunning in a black and white see-through dress. The organza dress has many features namely turtle neck, button down, sleeves with ruffles, and two side ruffles at the hip and close to knee level.

The fashion designer wore one of her own designs for this stunning photoshoot. A turtleneck silky long-sleeve shirt paired with high-waisted shorts. She styled her looks with a lustrous straight hairstyle that cascaded her shoulders.

The young mum of twin daughters dazzled in a sleeveless corseted dress. The purple-inspired look was styled with gold accessories, a short hairstyle and mild makeup application.

This white dress is a wardrobe staple, whether as a casual dress or a custom-made gown. Tracy looked effortlessly beautiful in this perfectly designed white dress with many details and embellishments.

The chief executive officer of one of the bespoke fashion brands in Greater Accra celebrated her birthday with elegant photos of herself in gorgeous dresses. She looked magnificent in the beautiful buttoned suit and curly hairstyle.

In the second slide, she wore a simple and classy long sleeve flared dress and sparkling stud earrings. She changed into a corporate-inspired look as she posed with two black and white mannequins. In the last slide, she was spotted in an elegant ruched dress designed with white lace while posing fiercely for the cameras.

