Felix, a member of the all-men catering group married the love of his life in a beautiful ceremony over the weekend

The bride, Wendy, is a style influencer and friends with former Miss Malaika queen, Jasmine Djang

The adorable couple gave the wedding guests a long-lasting beautiful memory with their long kisses and dance moves

Ghanaian professional chef and member of Menscook private dining and catering company, Menscook tied the knot over the weekend in a beautiful ceremony.

The handsome groom married one of the budding style influencers Wendy who is friends with former Miss Malaika beauty queen, Jasmine Djang.

The duo has been touring the world having fun and visiting various tourist destinations together as seen on her Instagram page.

The adorable couple announced their wedding with a steamy photo and video section that caused a stir on social media.

Ghanaian chef Felix marries Wendy in a beautiful ceremony. Source@jema_photography

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh shares some photos and videos from traditional and white weddings.

The beautiful bride, Wendy, and her bridesmaid looked regal in their elegant kente gowns for the traditional ceremony. The bride wore an off-shoulder corseted gown with beautiful stud earrings for the event.

The chef and happy groom, Felix, couldn't hide his joy ahead of the engagement as he showed off his dancing moves at the event. He looked dapper in tailored made Kaftan and matching polished shoes.

The adorable young couple exchange their vows in the presence of family and friends. The officiating minister quoted some biblical verses to bless their marriage.

The gorgeous bride, Wendy opted for another Sima Brew custom-made gown. She dazzled in the flamboyant gown that matched perfectly with her hair styling and makeup.

Friends of the young bride who doubled as bridesmaids wore colourful floor-length showing off their cleavage and thighs.

Felix and colleague chefs joined together to worship and pray before the official ceremony began. All the handsome men were cladded in black and white expensive suits.

The adorable couple couldn't stop staring at each other as they share a long and passionate kiss in the presence of friends and family when the officiating minister gave them the opportunity.

Felix and Wendy are known for their expensive taste and impressive dance moves. They entertained the guests on the dance floor with their latest dance moves while jamming to trendy songs.

Source: YEN.com.gh