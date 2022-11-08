The beautiful and respected wife of Kwadwo Safo Jnr has expensive taste in fashion and it reflects in her looks

Oheneyere Akosua Safi popularly called Zainab Bonkano is a mother of three whose fashion sense is unmatched

The young millionaire wife has the best styling team to make her up for all important gatherings in or outside their mansion

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian personality Zainab Bonkano is the beautiful and fashionable wife of business executive Kwadwo Safo Jnr.

The mother of three keeps a private life from the prying eyes of social media but each time Ghanaian bloggers manage to capture her in their videos, she is always looking elegant.

Zainab also called Oheneyere Akosua Safo is living an opulence celebrity lifestyle with a high fashion sense for expensive designer brands.

Zainab Bonkano, the beautiful wife of Kwadwo Safo Jnr looked stunning in these photos. Source@focusnblur

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

There are no picture pregnancy photos of hers available online but looking at her current photos, the young millionaire's wife has an amazing body.

Mrs. Safo's wardrobe transformation from maternity to post-pregnancy is really impressive and we can also admire and take style tips from her rich and humble personality.

The chief executive officer of Kantaka Group of companies, Kwadwo Safo Jnr shared his beautiful wife's picture to celebrate her birthday.

The beautiful mother and wife looked regal in a masterpiece by Pistis GH for the birthday shoot. The white dress was designed with floral cotton lace and unique African print fabric. Zainab's hair was styled by Aninessa and the talented Mz Lawson did the flawless makeup.

Mrs. Safo looked radiant in a black jumpsuit for this photoshoot. She gave us Marilyn Monroe vibes with her poses and the styling team did an awesome job.

She wore different designs of pearl jewelry to complete her looks. Zainab's red lipstick matched perfectly with the nail polish as she flaunts her expensive wedding band.

Ghanaian chef marries young beautiful bride in a luxurious ceremony

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the plush wedding between a Ghanaian professional chef and member of Menscook catering service and Wendy, a Ghanaian living abroad.

The adorable couple tied the knot in a two-day ceremony over the weekend where friends and family experienced glitz and glam with an abundance of food and drinks.

The beautiful bride, Wendy wore an elegant gown by top fashion designer, Sima Brew on her big day.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh