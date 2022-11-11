The business executive and son of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite is one of the fashionable rich men in Ghana

Kennedy Osei has a high taste in expensive and customized products and its evident in his looks

It's no wonder he married a talented fashion designer to design almost all his clothes from wedding suits to casual kaftans or tracksuit

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Kennedy Osei is among the rich heirs in Ghana who is actively involved in his family business while showing off his fashionable looks.

He works hard and spends a fraction of his fortune on designer brands such as watches, jewelry, and cars and also relies on his wife who is a fashion designer to masterfully design stylish outfits for him.

About ninety percent of the clothes he has posted on his social media pages were designed by his wife, Tracy who made history with her wedding gown.

Kennedy Osei, the son of Dr Osei Kwame Despite looks dapper in suit. source@_kennedyosei

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

YEN.com.gh shares five times Kennedy Osei gave us awesome suit inspiration

1. Kennedy Osei in a light blue suit

The businessman looked dapper in a custom-made one-button suit designed by his wife, Tracy for the crown of his seven years journey as a Law student. Kennedy Osei joins the few students who would be called to the Ghana bar today, Friday, November 11, 2022.

2. Kennedy Osei looks classy in a striped suit

The father of twin daughters gave us another breathtaking look designed by his wife. He wore a stylish ice button suit paired with a shirt, an expensive leather watch, and a silver bracelet. He completed his looks with shiny black shoes while posing for the camera.

3. Kennedy Osei in a blue suit

The style influencer was the talk of the town at the royal wedding, #ciri2020 with his dapper looks. The talented designer used the popular brocade fabric to design this suit styled with a bow tie and shiny gold buttons to make him stand out without stealing attention from the groom.

4. Kennedy Osei in a striped suit

The wealthy heir of the Despite Group of companies is giving us awesome corporate wear tips with this look. There is clearly a difference between the suits he wears for weddings and what he wears to close business deals.

5. Kennedy Osei steals the spotlight in a dapper suit

It's true. Only rich and stylish men can pull off this breathtaking look. We are familiar with beaded womenswear but a beaded suit is new and we are absolutely loving his look. The pattern and styles matched perfectly with the choice of fabric and color as well.

Despite's daughter-in-law slays beautiful dress

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about talented fashion designer, Tracy Osei who has taken over social media with her looks.

The wife of Kennedy Osei always models in designs by her fashion house, a bespoke brand for the wealthy members of society.

Tracy Osei and her husband welcomed twins together and organized a luxurious event to outdoor the beautiful girls.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh