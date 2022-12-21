Ghanaian female rapper Lousika left us awestruck with her ravishing looks as she hosted Ghanaian celebrities at her husband's new hotel

Actress and style influencer Nana Ama McBrown, Michy, Efia Odo and other TikTokers were in attendance

The mother of two was one of the top style influencer in her prime with lots of hit songs and collaborations with top stars including Shatta Wale

Ghanaian female rapper Lousika looked effortlessly classy in a black outfit at the launch of her family's new project in Kumasi.

The fashionable musician who has been away from the prying eyes of social media and bloggers looked stunning as industry players and her rich friends met for the lavish apartment launch.

Ghanaian rapper Lousika and her two daughters slay in stylish clothes. source: @reallousika

Lousika who tied the knot at age twenty has two beautiful daughters with her husband Kojo Sarpong who also graced the occasion in beautiful ensembles.

Ghanaian celebrities including Nana Ama McBrown, Michy, Efua Odo, and some TikToker stars have stormed Kumasi for the launch of Ridge condos in Kumasi.

Nana Ama McBrown slays in a black jumpsuit

Nana Ama Mcbrown graced the star-studded event in a black jumpsuit styled with one of her blond hairstyles. The v-shape outfit neckline flaunted her cleavage while she turned heads with her smooth makeup face beat.

Michy Gh shows off white bra in see-through dress

Media personality and brand influencer Diamond Michelle Gbagonah turned heads with her see-through lace dress and white brassier. She wore a stunning blond hairstyle and high heels to complete her look.

