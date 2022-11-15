The other sons of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite stepped out in dapper outfits to support their big brother at his graduation party

Kennedy Osei the General manager of Despite Media was called to the bar on Friday, November 12, 2022

The lavish private party was attended by rich friends of his millionaire father, a host of Ghanaian celebrities and workers of Despite Media

Ghanaian millionaire, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and his family attended the graduation of Kennedy Osei in very expensive and fashionable clothes.

A lavish graduation party was held at the Country club to honor the new lawyer of the family. The wealthy heir and his lovely wife, Tracy Osei stole the show with their stunning looks.

The handsome sons of a wealthy business mogul attended the most-talked-about event in stylish events as they turn heads at the star-studded event.

The sons of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite gave party guests awesome style goals. Source@fashiongurughana

The eldest son, Kennedy Osei has always been in the news for his high fashion sense and display of wealth on social media.

He wore a classy white and graphic print shirt paired with matching tailored trousers. Most of Kennedy's dapper suits and casual wear are designed by his talented wife who is a fashion designer.

Saahene Osei, who is very active and proud on social media after graduating high school wore a turquoise green polo shirt paired with white jeans and sneakers from his expensive collection.

From Kennedy's right is another fashionable son of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite who wore a blue floral shirt and matching trousers and Burberry designer shoes.

Standing beside him is the younger who has a striking resemblance to Saahene Osei and both brothers have a great love for sneakers as seen in the picture. He wore an oversized two-tone striped shirt and black trousers to complete his looks

Last but not least is the brother standing in between Kennedy and Saahene Osei another son of the business executive who looked dapper in a black floral shirt and black trousers.

