The gorgeous Ghanaian bride Lizzy entertained wedding guests with her rapping skills at her wedding

The bride with an infectious smile , Lizzy, looked ethereal in a corseted kente gown designed by the House of Paon

The adorable couple's rendition of the popular tune was impressive as it contained technical lyrics which is difficult to mimic

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A gorgeous Ghanaian bride, Lizzy has won the admiration of Sarkodie fans worldwide as she confidently raps word for word to one of Sarkodie's songs titled Original.

The song which was released nine years ago by the BET award winner talked about the rapper's musical career and the challenges along the way.

The bride Lizzy coordinated with the top male fashion designer House of Paon to create a magnificent kente gown.

The designer used a unique blue-black plain kente fabric combined with burgundy to breathtaking look. Lizzy's kente stands out among all the fabrics we have seen in this month of November.

Ghanaian couple Ben and Lizzy look lovely in wedding photos. Source: @bebegallery

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The elegant bride flaunts her cleavage while posing effortlessly for the photoshoot. She completed her looks with a simple shoulder-level hairstyle, well-defined brows, and popping eye shadows.

The handsome groom wore a similar color to the bride's kente. Ben looked ethereal in a blue kaftan designed with jaw-dropping embellishments. The groom with a spotless face and smooth skin also gave us impeccable haircut goals with this look.

In an Instagram video shared by the master of ceremony at the event, the bride was seen rapping Sarkodie's song while the groom and wedding guests cheered her on.

A plus-size couple looks stunning in wedding photos

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about plus-size Ghanaian couple Wilfred and Beryl who are trending on social media with breathtaking traditional and white wedding photos.

The lovely bride Beryl looked absolutely gorgeous in a beaded kente gown by young male designer Xorlali Plange who recently gained admission into New York Fashion school.

Throughout the weekend's two-day well-organized wedding, the plus-size bride couldn't help but smile. The dashing plus-size groom's wedding attire choices set the bar for exquisite style.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh