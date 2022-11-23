Pastor Kevin Titi-Ofei married Edith, who looked simple and stunning in her gowns for the traditional and white wedding

Lady Olivia, the mother of the groom and lovely wife of Bishop Titi-Ofei, was the official wedding planner for the ceremony

Some Ghanaian preachers, pastors, and some dignitaries graced the beautiful ceremony in their stylish looks

The son of Bishop Titi-Ofei tied the knots in a glamorous ceremony yesterday with top Ghanaian men of God, Archbishop Duncan Williams and Dag Heward Mills in attendance.

The couple Kevin and Edith looked ethereal in their kaftan and kente for the traditional ceremony last week.

There was a display of culture and traditions at the engagement ceremony with lots of dignitaries in attendance.

Archbishop Duncan Williams blesses the couple, Kevin and Edith. Source: @papaofeii

1. Display of culture at traditional wedding

Young women were dressed in stunning African print cloth styled with beads as they dance barefooted.

2. Arrival of the groom Pastor Kevin Titi-Ofei

The latest pastor and handsome groom Kevin arrived at the event grounds with his groomsmen all looking dapper in white ensembles. Pastor Kevin wore a white kaftan designed with colorful kente fabric.

3. The bride and her bridesmaid meet the families

The calm and gorgeous bride Edith looked absolutely stunning in a simple floor-length tulle-style gown.

She wore curly hair that cascaded around her shoulders as she glowed in the subtle flawless makeup. The bridesmaids wore an exquisite gown paired with gele and high heels.

4. The couple meets Archbishop Duncan Williams and Dag Heward Mills

The adorable couple was lucky to have three great men of God to bless their marriage. The Archbishop looked simple and classy in his outfit while officiating the marriage.

5. Parents of the groom at the reception party

The parents of the groom Bishop and Lady Olivia gave us awesome style goals in their expensive looks. Bishop Titi-Ofei wore a black and white suit while his stunning wife looked regal in a exquisite lace gown.

6. Couple's first dance at the reception party

The bride Edith looked dazzling in a white elegant gown, simple hairstyle, and subtle makeup.

The happy groom wore a matching outfit with his father for the white wedding while dancing beautifully with his bride.

