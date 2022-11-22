Media and Communications Executive, Anita M. V. Erskine, has shown that she can be a boss lady and still slay in hot outfits at the same time

In a video that has surfaced online, she was spotted wearing a lovely kente corset dress was designed and crafted with beads

Many people have flooded the comment section with love and heart eyes emojis as they show their admiration for the queen of style and fashion

Celebrated Ghanaian actress and media personality, Anita M. V. Erskine, looked extremely stunning as she rocked a corset kente dress in a video that has surfaced on social media.

In the video, she was spotted wearing a lovely corset kente dress. The kente was made of bright red with a touch of pink and blue to add some texture to the fabric.

The dress flowed to the floor as it hugged her curves gracefully. The top of her entire outfit had her showing some cleavage. It was cut out in the shape of a bra, and it had single straps on each side of the shoulder of the dress.

Beads were added to the top to add some spice to her overall look. The beads were handcrafted on the straps on the top and the cleavage section of the dress through to her midsection.

The dress was styled and created by renowned fashion designer Yartel, and the fabric was designed by popular fabric house Goba Kente.

Her makeup was flawless, as it highlighted her smooth skin. She accessorised her look with a pair of dangling earrings.

