Raychel, the wife of Kojo Jones, is truly a style influencer with an exquisite fashion sense for tailor-made ensembles

The charming woman lived up to expectations with her elegant wardrobe choice for her husband's graduation in Dubai

The brother and classy sister of the real estate mogul were present to support and congratulate the millionaire on his academic feat

The beautiful wife of Ghanaian business mogul Kojo Jones rocked an African Print dress to her husband's graduation in Dubai.

Raychel made headlines with her wedding wardrobe for the multi-day luxurious wedding in March 2022.

The stylish couple turned heads with their looks at the just-ended graduation ceremony in Dubai.

Kojo Jones and his wife Raychel look stylish in this collage. Source: @fashiongurughana @Bryan_kaydee

Source: Instagram

The pretty millionaire's wife Raychel wore an elegant African print dress designed with quality black lace fabric. She wore a black and blond long curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

Raychel looked beautiful as always in her subtle makeup look and pink lipstick for the memorable event.

Kojo Jones looked classy in his dapper blue-black striped suit paired with a white long-sleeve shirt. He gave us awesome grooming tips with his bead and hairstyle.

He gave an inspiring speech about Africa and the focus drive after receiving his Ph.D. from Rushford Business School.

Adorable Photo of Kojo Jones and his beautiful wife Raychel

Undoubtedly, the wealthy couple is among the stylish celebrity couple of 2022. The beautiful couple rarely makes public appearances, but each time they are spotted together, they amaze fashion lovers with their looks.

Kojo Jones Wedding: Video Of Businessman's Expensive Kente Customised With His Name And Logo Pops Up

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote an article about Young businessman Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah, the CEO of Empire Domus, who got married in a beautiful ceremony on Wednesday, March 23.

Kojo Jones, as he is simply known on social media, married a lady known as Rachael Osei, at a lovely traditional wedding in Kumasi.

A man of Kojo Jones' stature, his wedding was expected to be a lavish ceremony. And it lived up to expectations. Kojo and Rachael's traditional wedding had luxury written all over it.

