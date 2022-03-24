Young businessman Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah, the CEO of Empire Domus, got married in a beautiful ceremony on Wednesday, March 23.

Kojo Jones, as he is simply known on social media, married a lady known as Rachael Osei, in a lovely traditional wedding in Kumasi.

A man of Kojo Jones' stature, his wedding was expected to be a lavish ceremony. And it lived to expectations. Kojo and Rachael's traditional wedding had luxury written all over.

Kojo Jones rocked a customised kente for his wedding Photo source: @bryan_kaydee

From the main event to the reception, everything about the wedding was on point. Also perfectly executed was the fashion and style of the groom.

King with Custom-made kente

As with many traditional weddings in Ghana, Kojo Jones arrived at the traditional wedding dressed like a king. He wore a colourful kente with beads, a crown, and native sandals to match.

The kente was in three colours namely blue, purple and a shade of green. The beads were in blue and gold colour while the native sandal was in purple. His crown was in gold colour which matched his Rolex.

One other interesting thing about Kojo Jones' kente is the fact that he had it customised. The cloth had his name and logo woven in parts of it.

It is not known how much Kojo Jones spent on his kente. But knowing how kente is revered and the detailed natured of his, it must have cost him good money.

