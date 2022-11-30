Gorgeous Bride Trends On Instagram With Surprise Energetic Choreography During Wedding Reception
- A Nigerian bride Adaora Igbo has become the talk of the town after her beautiful surprise choreography for her husband
- The bride has received many positive comments on social media after the video was shared by professional photographer Maxwell Jennings
- Adaora is a licensed property manager for eight years and a globetrotter who has been to thirty-five countries
A gorgeous bride, Adaora Igbo is trending on social media after her surprise dance for her husband during the wedding reception.
She looked stunning in a short white dress designed with tassels. Adaora wore white shorts beneath her ruffle sleeve dress.
The energetic bride wore black high boots while dancing with two of her bridesmaids in a beautiful choreography.
She wore a beautiful short hairstyle styled with a white bridal hairpin to match her breathtaking look.
Tiffany Monique Mitchell, a houseguest on Big Brother 23 (US), and other celebrities have commented on the trending video
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about some wedding suppliers who are having a terrific year so far as they put in a lot of effort to meet the demands of their customers.
With their clients' consent, wedding service providers like fashion designers, makeup artists, photographers, hair stylists, and gele stylists, among others, have displayed their work on numerous social media platforms.
Some fashion designers have stood out from the crowd thanks to their originality, fabric choices, patterns, and work-finishing techniques.
Source: YEN.com.gh