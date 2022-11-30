A Nigerian bride Adaora Igbo has become the talk of the town after her beautiful surprise choreography for her husband

The bride has received many positive comments on social media after the video was shared by professional photographer Maxwell Jennings

Adaora is a licensed property manager for eight years and a globetrotter who has been to thirty-five countries

A gorgeous bride, Adaora Igbo is trending on social media after her surprise dance for her husband during the wedding reception.

She looked stunning in a short white dress designed with tassels. Adaora wore white shorts beneath her ruffle sleeve dress.

The energetic bride wore black high boots while dancing with two of her bridesmaids in a beautiful choreography.

Nigerian bride stuns in a white dress while showing off dance moves. source: @maxwelljennings

She wore a beautiful short hairstyle styled with a white bridal hairpin to match her breathtaking look.

Tiffany Monique Mitchell, a houseguest on Big Brother 23 (US), and other celebrities have commented on the trending video

absolutelygorgeous100

A D O R A B L E

freemilez

Donjazzy brought me here . Superb

tosnadejoro

She’s got such beautiful legsdamn!!!

bills_mama

Omo i had to hit the following button❤️ immediately after washing ur performance for hubbyyou killed it....

jmaniofficial

Husband stand up put hand for pocket pls. Are you not entertained? With all this full meal u still sit down. Hmmmm. God bless your home dear.

kaybear23

It's the way serge looked at you for me . Love y'all!

nana_jayy

This is extremely beautiful ❤️❤️.. fr no words can explain this !! Saving this for the future. I better go learn how to dance

isimmiri_nwene

Do not ask me how many times I watched this! Fantastic. Hubby was like, woah! Happy married life dear❤️

bee_grateful

Beautiful!!! Where can I get that outfit?

deegurl01

This is wholesome congratulations

Source: YEN.com.gh