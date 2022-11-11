Some talented Ghanaian fashion designers are putting Ghana on the world map with their creative designs

Pistis Gh and Sima Brew are among the top fashion designers in Ghana now with clients beyond the borders of Ghana due to their uniqueness and solid team

Read on to get tips on 5 of the hottest wedding kente gown styles and how to pull them off on your big day

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

It has been a great year so far for some wedding vendors as they work tirelessly to satisfy the needs of their clients.

Wedding vendors such as fashion designers, makeup artists, photographers, hairstylists, and gele stylists, among others, have showcased their handiwork on various social media platforms with their client's approval.

Some fashion designer has stood out among the lot with their creativity, fabric selection, designs, and finishing of their works.

Ghanaian brides looking regal in kente gowns. Source: @sorce_photography's profile picture sorce_photography @jema_photography

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The healthy competition among their experts raised the Ghanaian fashion industry to a new level this year. The brides who are perfect muses and clients have modeled their looks beautifully as they set trends for new brides in 2023.

1. Sadia Sanusi styles Marian in a purple corset kente gown

Ghanaian fashion designer Sadia Sanusi designed this timeless kente gown for the beautiful bride Marian who made headlines for over a week with her lavish wedding.

The stylish bride wore a corseted beaded gown flaunting her shape. Popularly called Afia the stylish on Instagram the bride's flawless makeup was done by Reggies Makeover to match her elegant hairstyle.

2. Top fashion designer Modabertha works on this gold and pink gown

The mother and hardworking designer usually travel outside Ghana to source the best fashion accessories, sequins, and different beads to make her brides stand out. The bride looked ravishing in the turtleneck corseted gown designed with beads and glittering embellishments.

3. Sima Brew styles the wife of Menscook's staff

The gorgeous wife of Ghanaian professional chef Wendy and fashion designer Wendy has set a fashion trend with this look.

The off-shoulder dress fit perfectly without showing cleavage as she danced beautifully on her wedding day.

4. Ghanaian professional makeup artist Emerje teams up with Anutua creations

Ghanaian makeup artist Emerje walked down the aisle with the chief executive officer of Ram Studios in a star-studded ceremony.

She looked regal in a corseted kente gown that matched perfectly with her coiled hairstyle and flawless makeup.

5. Dr. Asomdwee marries Kessben's son in a beautiful Kente gown

Rich Ghanaian couple Dr. Asomdwee a professional makeup artist tied with knot with the son of Kessben in a luxurious wedding.

The energetic bride made headlines with the colors of her ombre kente gown, design, and beading techniques.

5 Times TV Host Serwaa Amihere Wore Corset Dresses That Became The Talk of Town

Earlier YEN.com.gh wrote about media star Serwaa Amihere who worked effortlessly to excel as a morning show host on television.

The charismatic celebrity is also renowned for her impeccable sense of style. She puts a lot of effort into the craft, but she also pays attention to what she wears. After all, what you wear gives you the self-assurance to take on the world.

When the accomplished media personality relaunched her apparel business in September 2022, it came as no surprise. Top Ghanaian socialites, celebrities, and friends attended the event to express their congratulations and purchase for themselves.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh