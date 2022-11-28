Celebrated Ghanaian actress and business mogul Fella Makafui has dropped photos posing with a brand new Lamborghini car

She slayed in a brown pair of leather trousers and an orange top, which she accessorised with dark designer sunglasses and an orange bag

Many people have shown their admiration for her as she looks impeccable in the newly released photos

Ghanaian actress and business mogul Fella Makafui has dropped stunning photos looking like a boss lady as she posed in a luxurious Lamborghini car.

Fella Makafui. Photo Source: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Making a massive comeback to Instagram after clearing all her posts on her Instagram feed amidst divorce rumours circulating the media, Fella looked stunning as she rocked orange and brown.

She wore an orange stretchy long sleeves top, which she paired with a pair of brown leather trousers. She rocked dark sunglasses and an orange bag to add spice to her look.

It is not certain whether she has acquired a Lamborghini to the list of luxury cars she has in her luxury mansion.

Photos of Fella Makafui posing with Lamborghini turns heads on social media

iammzgee commented:

Welcome back amenorvi

nancyisimeofficial stated:

Baby girl❤️

ghdopenation commented:

Give us lift eh Bossu ❤️

nyeriniccurr stated:

if you were a potato, you would be a sweet potato❤️

jeje9jablog remarked:

Caption be causing more headache... Wahalurrrr

qhwasiwelt_ opined:

I’m too jollof for ur rice❤️

legba31 remarked:

You forgot to tell your fans the car isn't yours but from Kelly B's garage

ridewitholonka said:

What bortoss cannot do doesn’t exist agur) nkuaaaa

adie_pena4u remarked:

Rich auntieeeee ❤️❤️❤️❤️

