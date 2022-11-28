Fella Makafui: Gorgeous Actress Drops Classy Photos With Lamborghini, Many Envy Her
- Celebrated Ghanaian actress and business mogul Fella Makafui has dropped photos posing with a brand new Lamborghini car
- She slayed in a brown pair of leather trousers and an orange top, which she accessorised with dark designer sunglasses and an orange bag
- Many people have shown their admiration for her as she looks impeccable in the newly released photos
PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions
Ghanaian actress and business mogul Fella Makafui has dropped stunning photos looking like a boss lady as she posed in a luxurious Lamborghini car.
Making a massive comeback to Instagram after clearing all her posts on her Instagram feed amidst divorce rumours circulating the media, Fella looked stunning as she rocked orange and brown.
She wore an orange stretchy long sleeves top, which she paired with a pair of brown leather trousers. She rocked dark sunglasses and an orange bag to add spice to her look.
It is not certain whether she has acquired a Lamborghini to the list of luxury cars she has in her luxury mansion.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Photos of Fella Makafui posing with Lamborghini turns heads on social media
iammzgee commented:
Welcome back amenorvi
nancyisimeofficial stated:
Baby girl❤️
ghdopenation commented:
Give us lift eh Bossu ❤️
nyeriniccurr stated:
if you were a potato, you would be a sweet potato❤️
jeje9jablog remarked:
Caption be causing more headache... Wahalurrrr
qhwasiwelt_ opined:
I’m too jollof for ur rice❤️
legba31 remarked:
You forgot to tell your fans the car isn't yours but from Kelly B's garage
ridewitholonka said:
What bortoss cannot do doesn’t exist agur) nkuaaaa
adie_pena4u remarked:
Rich auntieeeee ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Lil Win Flaunts New Car, Looks Stylish As He Takes Photos With the Car, Fans React
Osei Kwame Despite: Ghanaian millionaire rocks in blue outfit, shows off Bugatti and Benz in photos: "One of the Realest GOAT"
YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian actor and comedian, Lil Win, has flaunted another brand-new car he has acquired as he looked stunning in the photos he released on his Instagram page.
In the photos which he dropped on his Instagram page, he was spotted at one of the popular malls in Accra, Ghana, the AnC Mall at East Legon. He rocked a green short sleeves shirt which he paired with a pair of green trousers.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh