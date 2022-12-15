Nana Kwame Bediako a.k.a. Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar has redefined fashion and styling in Ghana

The Ghanaian billionaire is always on a shopping spree to flaunt his designer brands on social media

Freedom Jacob Caesar has been nominated for the YEN Entertainment Awards Most Stylish Male Celeb

Ghanaian billionaire Nana Kwame Bediako a.k.a. Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar is one of the rare fashion icons in Africa.

He has built a great personality and a unique brand image that has earned him the respect and admiration of top players in the business world and fashion industry.

Cheddar has friends such as supermodel Naomi Campbell and Floyd Mayweather who are known for their elegant taste in quality fashion brands.

Ghanaian billionaire Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar is the only businessman who matches the color of his clothes with his car. source: @iamfreedom

Source: Instagram

Nana Kwame Bediako is married with three handsome kids who are following in the footsteps of their wealthy father.

Cheddar has been nominated for the Most Stylish Male Celeb in the YEN Entertainment Awards along with Osebo The Zara Man, James Gardiner, TooSweet Annan, and Kofi Okyere Darko.

1. Nana Kwame Bediako a.k.a. Cheddar looks good in a black and white outfit

Ghanaian billionaire Nana Kwame Bediako popularly called Cheddar wore an all-black outfit with white stripes while standing confidently on top of his expensive car.

The hoodie jacket matched perfectly with the black sneakers with white soles. He wore a black and white mask to complete his look.

2. Nana Kwame Bediako a.k.a. Cheddar looks dapper in a red suit

Suiting is one of the staple outfits for rich men and Cheddar has a closet full of expensive designer suits.

Cheddar wore designer scandals to match his ensemble as he sat on top of his red car. He wore unique accessories to style his look.

3. Nana Kwame Bediako a.k.a. Cheddar looks regal in kente

The prince of Africa as he loves to call himself wore one of the expensive kente brands. He wore a colorful kaftan top that matched perfectly with the colors of the kente and his adinkra crown.

Cheddar styled his look with pieces of silver jewelry with his name customized on it. The billionaire posed with his lion.

4. Nana Kwame Bediako a.k.a. Cheddar rocks original Fendi ensemble

Ghanaian billionaire Cheddar was pictured cruising with his beautiful family. The proud father stepped out in an all-Fendi outfit and sunglasses.

5. Nana Kwame Bediako a.k.a. Cheddar wears leather jacket

Style icon Nana Kwame Bediako is building a solid fashion brand that is in parallel with his vision and mission for Africa.

At first glance he represents the whole of Africa with his looks and expensive fashion accessories.

Source: YEN.com.gh