The top five stylish and wealthy male celebrities in the entertainment and fashion industry have been for the YEN Entertainment Awards

The nominees for this category are men who set new fashion trends and make headlines with their looks throughout the year

Ghanaian business mogul Nana Kwame Bediako a.k.a. Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar made it to the list with his unique fashion sense

A host of Ghanaian male celebrities and rising stars impressed their fans with their looks this year. However, these individuals are distinguished for their excellent sense of fashion both on and off the red carpet.

These top five men demonstrated how to dress for success by donning casual attire that appeared effortless yet eminently put together as well as distinctly elegant, tailored clothes for more formal situations.

Cheddar Osebo and Twosweet Annan serve us bold sartorial choices. sources: @iamfreedom @osebo_zaraman @iamtwosweetannangh

Source: Instagram

1. Osebo The Zara Man rock Afrocentric designs

Ghanaian businessman and style influencer Richard Brown popularly called Osebo The Zara Man is the Chief Executive Officer of 247 Boutique located in Ghana. He has lots of celebrity clients including Nigerian actor Jim Ike.

Osebo The Zara Man is a fashion-forward thinker whose stylish clothes will always stand the test of time. He has become the perfect muse for Afrocentric brands.

2. Ghanaian Actor TooSweet Annan rocks suits

Award-winning Ghanaian actor, TwoSweet Annan has more suit styles than most of his colleagues. He has consistently worn different types of suits made from different unique fabrics by Ghanaian and Nigerian fashion designers.

3. James Gardiner looks dapper in casual outfits

Award-winning Ghanaian actor James Gardiner is the king of street styles. He has the perfect body to rock every type of outfit from casual to suit and tracksuits.

James Gardiner's styles can easily be replicated by his four hundred thousand followers on Instagram.

4. Kofi Okyere Darko is the fashion trendsetter

Kofi Okyere Darko popularly called KOD is the founder of Rhythms On Da Runaway, a fashion show that celebrates creatives in the fashion industry.

He has a clothing line that targeted promoting the rich cultural heritage of this country. When he is not rocking his brand, KOD opts for tailor-made suits and kaftans for star-studded events.

5. Freedom Jacob Caesar the fashion King of Africa

Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako a.k.a. Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar is wealthy and very fashionable.

Cheddar has a designer bag to match all his looks. Sometimes he matches his looks with the color of his car. He is always spotted in a military-inspired outfit paired on special occasions like when he visited the Black Stars of Ghana in Qatar before their elimination from the World Cup.

