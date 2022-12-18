Ghanaian actress and beauty Fella Makafui has consistently served her followers with daring celebrity styles

The YOLO star has been trending on social media with her fashionable looks and elegant shoe collection

The style influencer and her husband have been spotted at different concerts and events looking stunning together in stylish outfits

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has shifted from her everyday street styles to edgy and daring looks as the year ends.

The style influencer has been seen at different events this December, looking sassy in skintight outfits and flaunting her curves.

Some social media users have commented on her looks, but the married woman with one beautiful daughter seems unperturbed.

Fella Makafui dazzles in elegant dresses. source: @fellamakafui

Fella Makafui slays in her form-fitting outfits as she steps out with her husband and award-winning musician.

AMG Medikal and his team organized a concert on Saturday where the style icon graced in a jaw-dropping jumpsuit.

The YOLO star rocked her signature short hairstyle, heavy makeup, and long eyelashes. The orange turtleneck jumpsuit always features a cut-out at the cleavage.

Fella Makafui slays in a black two-piece outfit

Style influencer Fella Makafui has shared another post on her Instagram where she was looking sassy in a black bralette and matching trousers.

Some celebrities including Nigerian Big Brother Africa Winner Mercy Eke have commented on her sporty look and expensive jewelry. She looked ravishing in her flawless makeup while showing some skin.

Fella Makafui in a daring outfit

Ghanaian businesswoman Fella Makafui models in this daring outfit that highlights some specific body parts. She styled her looks with a pink bag and a red high heels.

