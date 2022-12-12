Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has come under heavy criticism for her look at Wizkid's concert over the weekend

The celebrity mother and wife of Hip Pop artiste AMG Medikal wore see-through black pants showing skin

Fella Makafui and other style icons like Zynnell Zuh and Cheddar were pictured at the event in their stylish outfits

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui's stunning look at Wizkid's concert in Ghana has raised eyebrows. The twenty-seven-year-old wore a white sleeveless bodysuit top paired with see-through pants.

Fella Makafui wore black underwear which was very visible as she confidently hang out with other celebrities ahead of the musical concert.

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui slays in a white top and black leggings. source: ronnieiseverywhere

Source: Instagram

Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's revealing outfit at Wizkid's concert over the weekend

safowaa410

this is why wiz didn't show up3De3n

vugattiy

This is normal I see this to be nothing!

kuborlorgurl

I don’t know but this is embarrassing to me, do it well or don’t do it at all, in this case she should have done it better, first of all, that tag is tacky. Does it mean no on walking behind her saw it, I’m just like hmm‍♀️

mazona1

Some Ghanafo) paaa de3.. what’s wrong with the dressing. Ahuoyaa ne nkurasesem nkoaaa. Travel n see

sweetie_girlish_5656

Very tacky. She looks uncomfortable and her makeup is off off off the point. Why wear a lingerie with top and sneakers? Like I don’t understand

ahma_boat

Ei nti saa no d husband ddnt c her anaa? Nkwaasem ben koraa nie.... If u dnt respect yur husband, can’t u respect his family too? Anaa medikal nni abusua? Ei boi

hajiaroxy

U pple like tlkn eii ,u are not her family members so y ?? her husband hasn’t complained neither her in laws ,we don’t buy food nor clothes for her so wat be our own

richie_delivery_service

Marriage woman wear this in public?

briandtanita

Is that the lingerie tag sticking out at the bum area?

Source: YEN.com.gh