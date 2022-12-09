Ghanaian actress Felicity Ama Agyeman popularly called Nana Ama McBrown gave the birthday queen tough competition with her stunning looks

The party guest and style icon wore a long dress that showed ample skin and her voluptuous body

The beautiful celebrant, Abena, owns and manages a boutique in Greater Accra that deals in designer clothes and bags

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Ghanaian style icon Nana Ama McBrown made a fashion statement at the star-studded birthday party of Abena, a fashion entrepreneur.

The forty-five-year-old television personality was the life of the party as she dazzled in a cleavage-baring gown.

Nana Ama McBrown flaunted her cleavage in a glittering gown with a deep neckline and designs exposing her midriff.

Nana Ama McBrown and her friend boutique owner Abena look lovely in their party dresses. source: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

The United Showbiz presented wore a stunning frontal hairstyle and heavy makeup with red bold lipstick for the Thursday night event.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Style influencer one of the famous public figures at the gathering styled her look with elegant earrings and a black purse.

Abena dazzles in an exquisite gown

The Chief executive officer of vaags_collection arrived at her fourth birthday party in a beautiful gown. Abena was in the company of her two handsome sons who were cladded in black and white suits.

Ama Royal slays in a stunning two-piece outfit

2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Ama Royal was seen in one of the trending videos looking effortlessly chic in a lemon green long-sleeve top and oversized trousers. She debuted her new short hairstyle at the lavish event.

Morning show host Roselyn Felli flaunts curves in a skin-tight outfit

Media personality Roselyn Felli grabbed the attention of party guests with her looks. She wore a body-hugging two-piece outfit and high heels. Roselyn has stepped up her fashion game since her days at TV Africa.

Ghanaian Actress Nana Ama McBrown Dresses Like A 16-Year-Old; Wins Over The Internet

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the fashion sense of multifaceted female star, Nana Ama McBrown.

The television presenter has continuously provided the viewers with an outstanding fashion sense since the first episode of the show.

The slay influencer, Nana Ama McBrown is one of the rare celebrities who does not repeat her trends. Nana Ama McBrown is from Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh