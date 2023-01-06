American Rapper Jidenna Theodore Mobisson never fails to amaze us with his excellent wardrobe choices

The Classic Man hitmaker is living up to the hype with his sartorial choices while in Ghana for the new year events

The thirty-seven-year-old award-winning musician has seen rocking stylish outfits made by rising Ghanaian designer who styles Sharaf Mahama

American Rapper Jidenna is among the tall list of international stars with unmatched fashion sense who came to Ghana for the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Most of these personalities are still in ghana gracing major events and having fun along in their best ensembles.

US rapper Jidenna hangs out with Ghanaian musician KiDi in stylish outfits. @jidenna

The thirty-seven-year-old rapper Jidenna shared a video of himself wearing a tailor-made two-piece ensemble by Ghanaian designer MM Klothing.

The award-winning rapper wore the burgundy sleeveless top and matching trousers while on a tour at the Ghana Air Force to learn about the history of the country.

Jidenna looked dapper in his signature braided hairstyle while jumping hilariously from the helicopter. He completed his look with white sneakers.

Jidenna looks dashing in a colorful two-piece ensemble

Jidenna Theodore Mobisson popularly called Jidenna wore this colorful outfit while giving Ebony Magazine a tour of his beautiful Black home.

He looked dapper in the creatively designed outfit by Ghanaian fashion designer MM Klothing which he styled with a gold necklace.

Sharaf Mahama rocks a two-piece ensemble from MM Klothing

The handsome son of the former president of Ghana is among the male celebrity clients of the young fashion designer.

Sharaf Mahama was pictured wearing a short sleeve shirt with matching trousers. The style influencer wore black boots and expensive gold jewelry to complete his look.

Saahene Osei, Sharaf Mahama, Aaron Adatsi, And Other Young And Rich Fashionable Male Stars

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Aaron Adatsi, Sharaf Mahama, and the other male celebrities on this list who have incredibly stylish senses of dressing.

At star-studded gatherings, these young, wealthy, and gorgeous men consistently attract attention with their appearance.

Some of the men on this list are from wealthy families who always flaunt their opulent lifestyles on social media.

