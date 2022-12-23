The beautiful wives of Ghanaian politicians have attained celebrity status with their breathtaking looks

Some of these dignitaries have active social media pages they constantly update with their new looks

Ghanaian musician Empress Gifty was among the top stylish celebrities of 2022 with her unmatched fashion sense

The wives of some Ghanaian politicians stood out in 2022 with their elegant looks at state events and other functions. They dressed down stylishly without showing off their cleavage or thighs but managed to make a bold fashion statement.

They were the source of style inspiration for flawless and subtle makeup looks as well as decent hairstyles throughout the year.

Miss Gee and Irene Gyamfi look stunning in this collage. sources: @missgeeonly @pixah_photos

YEN.com.gh shares beautiful photos of these industrious women married to politicians.

1. Samira Bawumia looks regal in an African print dress

The beautiful wife of the Vice President of Ghana, Her Excellency Samira Bawumia looked stunning in a floor-length dress styled with a matching turban.

She wore elegant pieces of jewelry to complete her looks. Samira looked gorgeous in her flawless makeup for the state event.

2. Empress Gifty and her husband look stunning together

The award-winning musician and her stylish husband, Mr. Adorye, looked perfect together as they celebrated their wedding anniversary.

The style influencer and musician Empress wore a red lace dress, smooth makeup and elegant hairstyle.

3. Afia Akoto and her husband look adorable in these photos

NPP's Afia Akoto married her heartthrob New Democratic Congress's Chief Biney in a star-studded ceremony.

The outstanding politicians looked stunning in their matching wedding outfits. Ghanaian musician Empress Gifty was among the bridesmaids for the wedding of the year.

Afia Akoto

4. Irene Gyamfi looks gorgeous in her corseted kente gown

The pretty wife of NDC's Sammy Gyamfi made headlines with her elegant wedding photos. The style influencer took over social media beauty and stylish outfits.

She dazzled in the kente dress, unique bridal hairstyle, and flawless makeup.

5. Miss Gee is a style goddess in a red two-piece outfit

Ghanaian style influencer of the wife of Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo loves to flaunt her designer ensembles and bags like her friend Nadia Buari. The mother of two, Miss Gee loves to travel around the world in style.

6. Vera Nartey George dresses down stylishly in these photos

The gorgeous wife of Honourable Sam George always turns heads with her fashionable looks. Vera is a style influencer with a unique fashion sense and an exceptional glam team.

We are always awestruck by her simplicity, simple makeup looks and elegant jewelry sets.

