Young and beautiful bride Sharon has left wedding guests and fashion critics stunned with her elegant wedding gown

The gorgeous Ghanaian bride gave us stunning white gown inspiration similar to Meghan Markle's most-talked-about gown

The lovely couple couldn't take their hands off each other as they hit the dance floor to show off their moves

A Ghanaian bride has taken us down the style memory lane with her simple yet classy wedding gown. Sharon who has a perfect silhouette of a beauty queen wore a white long-sleeve gown for her big day.

The day can be compared to what Megan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and former actress wore for her royal wedding designed by British fashion designer Clare Waight Keller, who worked with Givenchy to create Markle's wedding gown.

Ghanaian couple Sharon and Theo look lovely together. source: live_with_kwaku

1. The bride ravishing white dress

The pretty bride Sharon did not follow the usual corseted white wedding gown trend but opted for a sleek silky fabric for her gown.

Sharon wore a stunning frontal pony hairstyle and heavy makeup to complete her ravishing look. She opted for a simple pearly necklace and dazzling earrings for the white wedding.

2. The groom looks dapper in a black suit

The handsome groom wore a stylish black and white wedding suit to the classy brooch. Theo couldn't stop smiling upon seeing his wife for the first time in her dazzling wedding gown.

3. The bridesmaids look gorgeous in their laced dress

The beautiful bridesmaid didn't disappoint with their wedding styles. They managed to steal our attention with their looks and elegant hairstyles.

4. The couple's beautiful first dance

The happy couple was seen dancing together in their elegant ensembles while the wedding guests looked on. Theo and Sharon showed off their dance moves as they jammed to popular Nigerian Afrobeat song.

