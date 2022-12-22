The communication officer of the New Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi wedded his long-time girlfriend Irene in a plush ceremony of December 21, 2022

A video of Sammy Gyamfi's mother-in-law praying for Irene during their traditional wedding ceremony has surfaced online

Many netizens have gushed on the adorable mother and daughter moment as Irene gets emotional in the viral video

A video from the traditional wedding ceremony of the communication officer of the New Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi and his lovely wife Irene has surfaced online.

Sammy Gyamfi's mother-in-law praying for wife Irene.

Source: Instagram

In the video, Sammy Gyamfi's mother-in-law was captured praying for the bride before stepping out to meet her husband and other guests at the wedding ceremony, as well as her new in-laws.

Irene was captured getting emotional as her lovely mother bestowed blessings on the gorgeous bride on her wedding day.

Her mother covered her hair with a green scarf. She was spotted wearing a white long-sleeved kaba and a long skirt, all made of lace fabric. To accessorise her entire look, she wore a brown beaded necklace.

The stunning bride was dressed in kente. She rocked a corset kente gown that was hand-beaded to add some texture and style to the kente.

The adorable mother-and-daughter moment has touched the hearts of many netizens as they shower the video with love emojis.

NDC's Sammy Gyamfi Marries Pretty Bride Slaying In The Most Stylish Corseted Kente Design We Have Ever Seen

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the communication officer of the New Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi is off the market as photos of his private traditional wedding surfaced online.

The outspoken politician looked ethereal in a kente ensemble matched with carefully designed native sandals.

The gorgeous bride dazzled in a kente gown that has become a trending topic on social media. She wore a corseted kente gown designed with ombre kente and plain turquoise fabric. The talented designer who remains anonymous did a perfect job of blending the two fabrics to create a unique pattern.

