Ghanaian bride Narkie has melted hearts on social media with her long and emotional wedding vows

Narkie is one of the few brides we have seen this year rocking elegant short hairstyles for their lavish white wedding

The adorable couple inspired fashion lovers and enthusiasts with their stunning pre-wedding styles and wedding wardrobe

A pretty Ghanaian bride Narkie got wedding guests teary with her emotional wedding vows. The bride looked stunning in a glittering gown and short hairstyle.

Ghanaian couple Narkie and Amram look adorable together. source: @jema_photography

Source: Instagram

Looking directly into the groom's eyes, the stunning bride said soul-touching vows;

I personally call you Kekeli which means the light of my world. Because it has been some time. I have struggled to find love. I have struggled to find a sense of belonging even with my family.

But you came into my life and everything changed. You came into my life and you made everything easier.

One thing You always say is don’t worry everything will be fine. No matter what it was your word was don’t worry everything will be fine.

I have never meant anyone like this. When you say you love my heart settles. We didn’t go through the dating stage and everything but I know you love me.

You have been around me for five years and it was just us coming back. You said I should marry you and this is the best decision I have ever made.

Some social media users have commented on the video shared by popular wedding blogger Live with Kwaku

_ladymerc

Don't belittle your family ooo.......e get why...even if it's not the best. Anyways she looks beautiful...congratulations ❤️❤️....enjoy your marriage

debstam_

Yes.. slightly.. I would’ve moved if it was to be me and say , baby don’t ruin my makeup

ashfordkobe

True life (love) stories are always emotional I can really relate to her emotions. Sometimes life just happens and you have no control of it no matter how kind your heart is

yaauniquesa

❤️God bless your beautiful marriage

nhana_ohwusu

cheers mate

taylored_boo

Kekeli wants to wipe the makeup ooo eiii

princeboateng616

Still she will cheat crocodile tears

miss_oyoo

Let’s cry together babe❤️. Narkie

