A pretty Ghanaian lady has stirred controversy after she advised women on a critical issue bothering relationships.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady @pryllaoama, warned ladies who have been caught by their boyfriends for being unfaithful not to try to make amends and get back together with them.

Her reason is that even if the guy forgives you and takes you back, the lady's act of infidelity will also remain with the guy and he would eventually jilt in the future.

“When you cheat and your boyfriend finds out please don’t bother reconciling with him because I tell you that even after a number of years he will still jilt you."

Many netizens who saw the video took to the comment section to share their opinion on it.

ephyaagyeiwaa_shillington

He will even use it against you when you go back. so it's better you ask forgiveness and move on, but make sure you play your cards well nxt time

sulleyzack73

that is the truth

Odeling billing

U are very smart n wise girl keep it u

Nana kuami luv

are u sure, obaapa maybe u are ryt yet for me, unless u do it again

user8505735772474

factual fact!

