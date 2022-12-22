Celebrated Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay has gotten the internet buzzing after videos of her performance at the maiden concert of Black Sherif hit social media

In the viral video, she was captured rocking a star-studded black pair of shorts and a crop top which she slayed with black boots

Many Ghanaians have reacted to the video as some compared her stellar performance to that of the late Ebony

Wendy Shay entertains the crowd at the Mozama Disco concert. Photo Source: @utvghana

Source: Instagram

In the video, she was captured rocking a star-studded outfit. It was a black pair of shorts and a sleeveless crop top. She wore a tulle pair of stockings so as to cover the revealing skin on her legs.

She rocked her short blonde locks as they hung around her neck. She whipped her hair in the air as she thrilled the crowd with some of her smashing hit songs.

Reactions to video as Wendy Shay gives stellar performance at Mozama Disco concert

goldyn_goldy stated:

Queen?? I’m sorry but this is not “Queen” behaviour. Do better!

cliff__success commented:

Wei nyinaa aniii Hw3 hene?

iloveamoah stated:

Her performance makes me miss Nana Hemaa more Ebony RIP

mizjay462 remarked:

I don’t know if I am the one getting it twisted but I think Shay should do a lot of singing than dancing. To me she is not singing, it’s the DJ that is doing her work for her by playing the song while she does is to dance, I am not saying she shouldn’t dance tho

nana_qweci_1 said:

Ghana cedi trying to shake the Dollar

nanaserwaall said:

Why is she giving me Ebony vibe?

ginaocran123 commented:

Anytime I see her performing I miss Ebony my queen continue resting dear❤️❤️

globalfusionist stated:

She’s morphing into Ebony more and more. Often imitated but never duplicated. Wendy has hits tho and serves to create her own lane.

Source: YEN.com.gh