Businessmen Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong graced the Black Tie Party of a rich woman at East Legon, Accra

The Ghanaian millionaires and business owners were spotted in the company of some East Legon Executive Fitness Club members

A video showing the pair arriving at the lavish birthday party in fine black tuxedos has garnered reactions

Ghanaian business moguls Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong partied with Mrs Afia Akoto at her birthday Black Tie Party on Sunday, January 8.

The celebrant, affectionately called Evergreen, clocked a new year and held a party to celebrate the special day. Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong were some prominent personalities who attended the lavish party.

Aside from the business owners, the sister of Ernest Ofori Sarpong was spotted at the event, where she arrived in a white Range Rover.

The trio and other personalities set themselves free from their busy schedule to enjoy some quality time with Mrs Akoto at her black tie-themed birthday party at the Dor Event Center in East Legon, Accra.

Despite and Ofori Sarpong arrived at the birthday party dashing in luxury outfits

Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ofori Sarpong arrived at the birthday party rocking black tuxedos with matching bow ties along with some East Legon Executive Fitness Club members.

Gospel singer Piesie Esther performed her spirited and popular song Waye Me Yie at the Black Tie Party of Mrs Akoto.

Scores of netizens have reacted to the video of Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

People comment on the video Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong

Ernestinobamfo reacted:

Sika mp3 d3d3 ampa.

Dukeobama said:

My boss is here.

Lulverse posted:

Executive fitness club and no fit person in sight .

Ohemaa.hipsy.9083 replied:

@lulverse fitness in mone.

