The beautiful ladies contesting in season two of Perfect Match Xtra dating show are top style influencers

The seven industrious women are trending with their stunning outfits for the grand launch over the weekend

Some social media users have commented on the jaw-dropping photos posted by TV3 on all social media platforms

The organisers of the Perfect Match Xtra reality show have outdoor housemates for season two after a successful maiden edition.

The smart and gorgeous ladies didn't disappoint as they stepped out in style for the grand launch at TV3 premises.

Perfect Match Xtra contestants slay in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @tv3

Rose looks elegant in a red dress

The Perfect Match Xtra season two housemate Rose dazzled in a red deep-plunge dress with puff sleeves while slaying in a 360 frontal hairstyle.

Tracy stuns in a floral print dress

Tracy has won the admiration of her fans as she slayed in a decent three-quarter sleeve dress and heavy makeup.

Thessy flaunts her cleavage in a gold dress

Supermodel Thessy left nothing to the imagination as she rocked a criss-cross dress to the grand launch. She looked incredible in a short hairstyle and heavy makeup to complete her look.

Jessica looks impeccable in a green glittering dress

Jessica eluded confidence as she turned heads in a green long-sleeve dress and long frontal hairstyle.

Blessings look fabulous in a yellow dress

Ghanaian fashionista Blessing looks fantastic in a yellow corseted dress and charming hairstyle while slaying in beautiful gold earrings.

Delliki looks sassy in a cleavage-baring dress

Delliki stood out with her red revealing outfit and fringe hairstyle for the grand launch.

Darlyne looks angelic in a white corseted dress

Darlyne looked terrific in a white dress and curly frontal hairstyle, smiling beautifully for the cameras.

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful ladies' stunning photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Samantha.p.mesiotso stated:

She resembles Aisha Yakubu❤️

iam__ackom stated:

Rose wey dey work for tv3 already nu… She’s won already ‍♂️

Beautybaidoo stated:

I think I'm beginning to like this ladys vibe at pmxtra house x

stenis_delicacies stated:

Go girl

ephiyah_giftyl stated:

This girl is fine ❤️

imamanyarkoah stated:

Girl so fine

Ichbinmajid stated:

See beauty ❤team Rose

yaa__scanty stated:

We’re winning

__sally64 stated:

Looking classy. Keep the posture ❤️❤️❤️

__sally64 stated:

Calm and organized, that's your looks❤️❤️

quansimaamensah stated:

Nice one

Danquahella stated:

Pweedy Blessing❤️❤️❤️

