Perfect Match Xtra Season 2 Female Contestants Rock Stunning Outfits At The Grand Launch
- The beautiful ladies contesting in season two of Perfect Match Xtra dating show are top style influencers
- The seven industrious women are trending with their stunning outfits for the grand launch over the weekend
- Some social media users have commented on the jaw-dropping photos posted by TV3 on all social media platforms
The organisers of the Perfect Match Xtra reality show have outdoor housemates for season two after a successful maiden edition.
The smart and gorgeous ladies didn't disappoint as they stepped out in style for the grand launch at TV3 premises.
Rose looks elegant in a red dress
The Perfect Match Xtra season two housemate Rose dazzled in a red deep-plunge dress with puff sleeves while slaying in a 360 frontal hairstyle.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Check out the photos below;
Tracy stuns in a floral print dress
Tracy has won the admiration of her fans as she slayed in a decent three-quarter sleeve dress and heavy makeup.
Check out the photos below;
Thessy flaunts her cleavage in a gold dress
Supermodel Thessy left nothing to the imagination as she rocked a criss-cross dress to the grand launch. She looked incredible in a short hairstyle and heavy makeup to complete her look.
Check out the photos below;
Jessica looks impeccable in a green glittering dress
Jessica eluded confidence as she turned heads in a green long-sleeve dress and long frontal hairstyle.
Check out the photos below;
Blessings look fabulous in a yellow dress
Ghanaian fashionista Blessing looks fantastic in a yellow corseted dress and charming hairstyle while slaying in beautiful gold earrings.
Check out the photos below;
Ghanaian bride looks classy in white beaded gown to renew her vows as she marks her 11th wedding anniversary
Delliki looks sassy in a cleavage-baring dress
Delliki stood out with her red revealing outfit and fringe hairstyle for the grand launch.
Check out the photos below;
Darlyne looks angelic in a white corseted dress
Darlyne looked terrific in a white dress and curly frontal hairstyle, smiling beautifully for the cameras.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on the beautiful ladies' stunning photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Samantha.p.mesiotso stated:
She resembles Aisha Yakubu❤️
iam__ackom stated:
Rose wey dey work for tv3 already nu… She’s won already ♂️
Beautybaidoo stated:
I think I'm beginning to like this ladys vibe at pmxtra house x
stenis_delicacies stated:
Go girl
ephiyah_giftyl stated:
This girl is fine ❤️
imamanyarkoah stated:
Girl so fine
Ichbinmajid stated:
See beauty ❤team Rose
yaa__scanty stated:
We’re winning
__sally64 stated:
Looking classy. Keep the posture ❤️❤️❤️
__sally64 stated:
Calm and organized, that's your looks❤️❤️
quansimaamensah stated:
Nice one
Danquahella stated:
Pweedy Blessing❤️❤️❤️
Ghanaians React As Perfect Match Xtra Contestant Bibi And Brownie Flaunt Their Bosom On Live TV
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Bibi, Brownie, and Grace, who made striking fashion statements at the Perfect Match Xtra reunion.
The stunning women discussed their relationship problems while sporting high-end clothing that showed off their cleavage.
Some social media users have praised their immaculate attractiveness and commented on their attire.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh