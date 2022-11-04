The winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful 2012, Emefa Akosua Adeti is one of the most fashionable beauty queens to have emerged from the competition since its inception in 2007

Emefa has stayed in the limelight co-hosting the GMB show, which has transformed her into a highly-sought-after morning show host with an impeccable fashion sense

She won the competition with her excellent presentation, fluency in the local dialect and English language, and also her high fashion sense

Ghana's Most Beautiful 2012 winner, Emefa Akosua Adeti is one of the prettiest and most elegant morning show hosts we see on our television screens every morning.

The former beauty queen is impacting lives and informing the general public about current things happening in Ghana while posing in elegant dresses.

Emefa has worked with some of the top media houses in Ghana where she always leads as the morning show host extraordinaire.

Ghana's Most Beautiful 2012 winner, Emefa Akosua Adeti looks stunning in this corporate wear.

The style influencer has never disappointed her viewers and social media followers with her trendy and risk-free wardrobe choices.

YEN.com.gh shares five times Emefa Adeti slayed in stunning dresses.

Ghanaian style influencer, Emefa gave us a stunning wedding guest look with this simple style. The beautiful television presenter looked fabulous in the shirt dress designed with floral lace fabric.

The former beauty queen looked gorgeous in form-fitting corporate wear. She repeated her lustrous frontal hair while smiling infectiously after her flawless face beat. She wore brown high heels to complete her look.

The eloquent broadcaster looked elegant in a two-tone asymmetric dress. The shade of red matches perfectly with the deep blue and white striped fabric. She wore matching high heels and a side-parted frontal hairstyle.

The morning show host went mild on her makeup for this blue-themed look. She wore a blue long-sleeve dress with ruffles that accentuated her figure. She wore different cute earrings for her multiple piercing while showing off her favorite gold wristwatch.

The style influencer caused a stir on social media with this magnificent look. She flaunted her famous curves in the see-through lace dress while posing beautifully for the cameras.

