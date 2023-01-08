Acclaimed Ghanaian and African-American musicians performed at the maiden edition of the Black Star Line Festival in Accra, Ghana

The music show climaxed week-long activities held by the organisers Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper

YEN.com.gh has put together videos of musicians T-Pain, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and other top-tier performers who rocked the stage at the concert

Top-tier Ghanaian and African-American musicians mounted the stage to perform at Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper's inaugural Black Star Line Festival in Accra, Ghana.

It was a thrilling night of back-to-back hit songs from A-list acts who rocked the maiden edition of the concert.

The free open-air music show climaxed week-long events that saw Chicago-based Vic Mensa, born Victor Kwesi Mensah, and Chance The Rapper, real name Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, hold a series of activities to rally the diaspora to contribute their skills and capital to the development of Ghana and Africa.

Some musicians who performed at the maiden edition of the Black Star Line Festival

Artists including Vic Mensa himself, Erykah Badu, T-Pain, Tobechukwu Dubem ''Tobe'' Nwigwe, Jeremih, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, M.anifest, Obrafour, and a host of others ascended the stage to thrill fans.

Below are videos of some of the A-list musicians who mounted the stage to perform.

1. Full performance of T-Pain and Sarkodie's performance at the Black Star Line Festival in Ghana:

2. Stonebwoy appears on stage to surprise fans at the Black Star Line Festival:

3. Tobe Nwigwe performs EAT live at the Black Star Line Festival:

4. M.anifest and rapper Obrafour's jaw-dropping performance at Black Star Line Festival:

