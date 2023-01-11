Ghanaian female television host Shirley Emma Tibilla is among the top female celebrities with a collection of designer bags

The style influencer and morning show host at Media General Network always slays in stylish looks with expensive designer bags

Cookie Tee is also a beauty entrepreneur who hails from Bawku in the Upper East Region of Ghana

Ghanaian media personality Shirley Emma Tibilla, widely known as Cookie Tee is living an opulent lifestyle with her display of designer bags and shoes on social media.

The morning show host who is also a beauty entrepreneur inspires her followers and viewers with her unmatched fashion sense.

Media personality Cookie Tee looks classy in these photos. source: @cookieteegh

Most women use her as a point of reference whenever they go to the nail salon to fix their nails because she always flaunts her new stylish manicure on live television.

Cookie Tee as she is popularly known has a great love for stylish dresses without showing cleavage.

When she is not in front of the camera, the fashion enthusiast is pictured in fashionable casual outfits, and subtle makeup while hanging out with friends at various plush restaurants.

Cookie Tee looks stunning in her red jacket that matched her designer bag

Media personality Cookie Tee always graces our television screens and looks fabulous in elegant outfits.

She wore a red blazer with a white camisole and matching red trousers. The style influencer styled her look with her expensive designer bag.

Cookie Tee shows off her GH₵23,568 Gucci shoulder bag

Morning show host, Cookie Tee dazzled in a beautiful red dress with puff sleeves. She wore black Valentino Garavani shoes to complete her look as she flaunted her expensive Gucci bag.

We love how Cookie Tee plays with her choice of accessories for every look.

Cookie Tee looks classy in a two-piece outfit

Cookie Tee is among the television personalities who love to travel in style. They have the perfect travel wardrobe from her shoe collection to designer bags.

She has great skill in wearing different designer brands without breaking any fashion rules.

Ghana's Most Beautiful TV Host: Cookie Tee Steals Show With Elegant African Print Styles

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media personality Cookie Tee who has a fascinating tale of how she got her start as a journalist.

Cookie Tee was one of the hosts of the 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful Show. She was always seen in exquisite African print outfits, proving adaptability, confidence, and beauty has overcome all obstacles to become sought after in the entertainment and fashion industries.

