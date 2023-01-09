Miss Universe 2023: Beauty Queen Engracia Mofuman Models In Stunning Kente Dresses As She Prepares For Finale
- Ghanaian top model and winner of Miss Universe 2022 Engracia Mofuman has joined other beauty queens in New Orleans for the finale
- The elegant runway model and the Miss Universe Ghana team collaborated with top fashion houses to design beautiful costumes for the international pageant
- Engracia Mofuman has shared breathtaking photos as she rocks her African-inspired looks at the ongoing event
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Miss Universe 2022 and Ghana's representative at the seventy-first Miss Universe finale Engracia Mofuman continue to project the rich culture and creativity of the country with her sartorial choices.
The talented model has joined other contestants in New Orleans as they prepare for the finale on January 14, 2023.
The eloquent beauty queen who speaks four different languages is among the few models in the industry. She has a unique fashion sense even before competing in the prestigious competition.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Miss Universe 2022 Engracia's custom-made kente dress by Pistis Gh
Ghanaian designer Pistis Gh designed this elegant kente dress for the beauty queen to compete on the international stage.
Engracia looked stunning as she paired her look with sparkling earrings and black strappy heels.
The fashion model shared the post on her Instagram page captioned;
A last one with look #1
Kente is a Ghanaian traditional hand-made cloth where every detail and color symbolizes something well-defined to the person wearing it. The colors of this cloth hold:
gold = status/serenity,
yellow = fertility,
green = renewal,
Red = passion,
black = union with ancestors/spiritual awareness.
Wearing this dress during rehearsal #2 made represents my roots in union and so much passion
Miss Universe 2022 Engracia Mofuman dazzles kente gown by House of Paon
US Rapper Jidenna is having fun in Ghana as he rocks different outfits by top Ghanaian fashion designer
The outstanding model wore this corseted kente gown to dinner while having fun with other contestants.
She wore a beautiful hair accessory that matched her dazzling earrings.
5 Times Engracia Mofuman Looked Beautifully Confident Rocking Her Bald Hairstyle
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Engracia as the 2022 Miss Universe In 2022, Afua K. Mofuman made history when she became the first Ghanaian beauty queen to sport a bare head of hair.
French, English, Spanish, and Portuguese are all languages that the professional runway and photo model is fluent in. She spent a portion of her early years in Ghana and other African countries, which sparked an interest in other cultural traditions.
The fashion influencer is an international relations master's degree holder. Her burgeoning teaching profession fuels Mofuman's passion to eradicate illiteracy and better prepare rural children for higher education.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh