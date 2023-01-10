British rapper and ex-girlfriend of Nigerian artiste Burna Boy has made headlines with her new songs and stylish looks

Stefflon Don looked regal in an elegant African print dress by top Ghanaian fashion designer Mimmy Yeboah for her birthday

The stylish female musician styled her looks with dazzling jewelry and sparkling shoes that are trending on social media

British rapper and singer Stephanie Victoria Allen, better known by her stage name Stefflon Don is a great lover of African print styles.

The thirty-one-year-old singer collaborated with Ghanaian designer Mimmy Yeboah to design breathtaking gowns for special occasions in 2022.

British rapper Stefflon Don looks gorgeous in this photo. source: @mimmyyeboah @stefflondon

Source: Instagram

Wedding guest, Stefflon Don looks stunning in a green African print gown

The award-winning rapper turned heads while showing some cleavage in a v-shaped gown for a wedding. The beaded gown was styled with elegant gele style and designer bag as she stepped out.

Stefflon Don celebrates her birthday with a glittering African print gown

The British rapper celebrated her thirtieth birthday wearing a custom-made dress by Ghanaian designer Mimmy Yeboah. Stefflon Don looked like a style goddess as she posed in different angles to show the details of the dress.

She wore a gorgeous ponytail, flawless makeup, and elegant earrings to complete her birthday look.

Stefflon Don looks effortlessly classy in a colorful floor-sweeping gown

The gorgeous singer looked radiant in a colorful gown styled with elegant high heels. She flaunted her cleavage and thighs in the long sleeve African print dress.

Stefflon Don wore bohemian curls pony hairstyle, and smooth makeup with well defined brows.

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote the top Ghanaian celebrities who made headlines with their looks throughout 2022.

The year 2022 has been a glamorous one. Top Ghanaian influencers and celebrities were observed at various concerts and events wearing fashionable attire, which generated buzz on social media.

These twenty style icons stood out with their looks in 2022 and some fashion critics predict these styles will still be popular in 2023.

Source: YEN.com.gh