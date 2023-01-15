A beautiful Ghanaian bride Jasmine and her heartthrob Mohammed shares an interesting love story

The young couple looked simple and elegant in their colorful wedding outfit for the traditional wedding which was held in Accra

The groom's family traveled to Ghana to support the energetic and madly in love man of the hour for his nuptials

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A beautiful Ghanaian bride Jasmine has found love outside the boundaries of this country. The handsome groom Mohammed and his family travel to Ghana to ask for his bride's hand in marriage the customary way.

Beautiful couple Jasmine and Mohammed look beautiful together in this collage. source: @Bryan_pictures

Source: Instagram

Mohammed and his groomsmen looked dapper in their kaftan

The fashionable groom opted for a colorful three-piece kaftan that match Jasmine's kente. The groom's father wore an all-white two-piece kaftan and the groomsmen looked stylish in green ensembles.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The bride Jasmine glowed in her stunning kente dress

The youthful bride wore a dazzling gown by a top fashion designer Pistis Gh for her luxurious traditional wedding. The pretty bride and her beautiful sister wore similar kente styles as they posed together.

The bride and her bridesmaids

The friends of the bride didn't disappoint with their stylish dresses. Each of them looked regal in their lace dress, elegant hairstyle and mild makeup and they posed in three sixty angles.

Meet the groom's beautiful family

Mohammed's family looked stylish in their white outfits and matching shoes for the lavish event. The women were spotted in trendy black sunglasses as they styled their looks with expensive handbags and designer shoes.

The groom and his team arrive in expensive cars

It was a display of wealth and class as the groom and his rich friends arrived at the event grounds in expensive fleets of cars.

Interracial Marriage: Ghanaian Bride Marries Indian Man In A Glamorous Ceremony In Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a stunning Ghanaian woman who was the bride in a lovely ceremony over the weekend and has gained notoriety.

The lovely bride looked stunning as she married her Indian fiancé while wearing an Indian saree and a corseted kente gown.

As shown in the films making the rounds on social media, both countries have a rich cultural legacy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh