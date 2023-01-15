Wedding Dresses: Ghanaian Bride With Short Hairstyle Turn Heads With Her Elegant Short White Wedding Gown
- A young Ghanaian couple is trending on Instagram after their beautiful wedding videos were shared by various vendors
- The couple, Kwabena and Maame looked stunning together in their stylish ensembles for the traditional and white wedding ceremonies
- The bride has won the hearts of many social media users with her beauty, unique fashion sense, and infectious smile throughout the event
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Ghanaian couple Maame and Kwabena have become the talk of the town after their lovely pre-wedding photos surfaced online. The young couple looked perfect together in their simple yet classy outfits.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
The gorgeous pre-wedding photoshoot
The couple Kwabena and Maame looked stunning together in their silky ensembles for the photoshoot. Maame flaunted her smooth skin in the cleavage-baring outfit while the groom left his shirt unbuttoned.
Ghanaian bride and handsome Oyibo groom look beautiful together in colourful outfits for their luxurious traditional wedding
The couple matching look for the traditional wedding
The young couple left us stunned with their fashionable outfits. The bride wore a floor-sweeping kente gown with spaghetti straps styled with a stylish turban. The handsome groom with an afro hairstyle wore a three-piece kaftan and black leather shoes as they posed at the beach.
The bride Maame looked stunning in her flared white gown
The African beauty looked breathtaking in a short white gown unless what most 2023 wore for their nuptials. She set a new trend for 2023 brides with her elegant short hairstyle and beautiful hair accessory. Maame completed her look with white high heels for the beach wedding.
The adorable couple show off their dance moves
The groom looked dashing in a Black and white stylish suit for the white wedding. The bride wore a short glittering lace gown as they walk down the aisle.
Ghanaian Muslim looks ravishing in purple lace dress and white gown for her beautiful wedding ceremony
Some social media users have commented on the dance video shared by Prime Officials
emmbai933
Beautiful pictures. I can imagine how your kids will be extra beautiful. Lol
vonvina
Beautiful couple! More wins in this Union.
ahkosua58
Anytime I see this couple, I see peace
phab_hairnmakeup
They are so cute
akosuakumah_
Simplicity but quality
gertie_pokuaa
But why are they so beautiful to behold❤️
candicoconoix
The bride is exquisite! As a fellow short-haired woman I ADORE this look on her!
aqhosuarhlee
Cutest couple and simple wedding in town
limalima8818
Gratitude is a feeling of love that lifts the spirit and unites us with God.
abenawonfantse
This is beautiful.. Simple and gorgeous. ❤️
sculptured_in_palace_style
It's always refreshing to see show joy, especially from the groom. Girl, you are in good hands
mooketsane_snux_semela
It so... they are so... she's so... its soooo cute
Ghanaian Bride Looks Ethereal In Elegant Short Corseted Kente Dress For Lavish Wedding
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a black bride With her stunning wedding dress, Aba Yaa Acquah made a daring fashion statement at her traditional wedding.
The short kente dress the Ghanaian bride wore made waves on social media. Top male fashion designer Kenneth Tetteh, known for his originality and ingenuity, created the stunning ensemble.
The corseted dress has off-shoulder sleeves, a ruched design, side ruffles, and a visible cup. With her bouncy haircut and immaculate makeup, Aba appeared majestic. She completed her stunning appearance for the traditional wedding with sparkling gold jewelry.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh