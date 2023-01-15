A young Ghanaian couple is trending on Instagram after their beautiful wedding videos were shared by various vendors

The couple, Kwabena and Maame looked stunning together in their stylish ensembles for the traditional and white wedding ceremonies

The bride has won the hearts of many social media users with her beauty, unique fashion sense, and infectious smile throughout the event

Ghanaian couple Maame and Kwabena have become the talk of the town after their lovely pre-wedding photos surfaced online. The young couple looked perfect together in their simple yet classy outfits.

Ghanaian couple, Kwabena and Maame look perfect together. source: @primeofficials

Source: Instagram

The gorgeous pre-wedding photoshoot

The couple Kwabena and Maame looked stunning together in their silky ensembles for the photoshoot. Maame flaunted her smooth skin in the cleavage-baring outfit while the groom left his shirt unbuttoned.

The couple matching look for the traditional wedding

The young couple left us stunned with their fashionable outfits. The bride wore a floor-sweeping kente gown with spaghetti straps styled with a stylish turban. The handsome groom with an afro hairstyle wore a three-piece kaftan and black leather shoes as they posed at the beach.

The bride Maame looked stunning in her flared white gown

The African beauty looked breathtaking in a short white gown unless what most 2023 wore for their nuptials. She set a new trend for 2023 brides with her elegant short hairstyle and beautiful hair accessory. Maame completed her look with white high heels for the beach wedding.

The adorable couple show off their dance moves

The groom looked dashing in a Black and white stylish suit for the white wedding. The bride wore a short glittering lace gown as they walk down the aisle.

Some social media users have commented on the dance video shared by Prime Officials

emmbai933

Beautiful pictures. I can imagine how your kids will be extra beautiful. Lol

vonvina

Beautiful couple! More wins in this Union.

ahkosua58

Anytime I see this couple, I see peace

phab_hairnmakeup

They are so cute

akosuakumah_

Simplicity but quality

gertie_pokuaa

But why are they so beautiful to behold❤️

candicoconoix

The bride is exquisite! As a fellow short-haired woman I ADORE this look on her!

aqhosuarhlee

Cutest couple and simple wedding in town

limalima8818

Gratitude is a feeling of love that lifts the spirit and unites us with God.

abenawonfantse

This is beautiful.. Simple and gorgeous. ❤️

sculptured_in_palace_style

It's always refreshing to see show joy, especially from the groom. Girl, you are in good hands

mooketsane_snux_semela

It so... they are so... she's so... its soooo cute

